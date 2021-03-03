A 36-year-old Woodbridge man described as a religious tutor is held without bond in connection with crimes against two children he was tutoring, police say.
On Feb. 28, detectives from the Prince William police Special Victim’s Unit, in conjunction with county Child Protective Services, began an investigation into an indecent exposure that occurred at a home in the Dumfries area on Feb. 24.
A religious tutor, identified as Adam Ahmad Countee, exposed himself to two children of the same family, a 10-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, during an online tutoring session, Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
During the investigation, detectives learned that Countee allegedly physically abused one of the victims, the 12-year-old boy, during an in-home tutoring session at the victim’s home in November.
"During that encounter, the accused forced the victim to remove his clothing before binding his hands and feet to a chair with zip-tie restraints and repeatedly striking him with a cane as punishment," Perok said in a news release.
The allegations were recently reported to police prompting the investigation. On March 1, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Countee, who was taken into custody at his home in the 1200 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. A search warrant was also subsequently obtained and executed at the home, Perok said.
Countee has been charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with children, two counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children, and one count of cruelty and injuries to children, Perok said.
He is held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas regional jail.