Manassas officials are hoping that a new push in Congress could jumpstart the city’s plans to revitalize its Mathis Avenue corridor.
Last week, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) announced that her request for $7 million in federal money to fund roadway and sidewalk improvements in the area was accepted into the U.S. House of Representatives’ surface transportation bill. Hurdles for the bill’s ultimate adoption by Congress remain, but local officials say the money would fully fund the project that they hope will invite more mixed-use redevelopment along the busy avenue.
The ultimate goal is to do for the roughly 0.6-mile stretch of Mathis between Sudley Road and Liberia Avenue what the city is currently doing for Grant Avenue in Georgetown South – eliminate the continuous middle turn lane and add a landscaped median in its place, with shorter dedicated turn lanes at Liberia and Sudley.
The city also plans to add planting strips with trees to both sides of Mathis between the sidewalks and the road and to build a roundabout at the intersection of Route 28 and Sudley Road, a block from Mathis.
With the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority helping to fund the roundabout project and the city kicking in about $1 million from its Capital Improvement Program funding, city staff say the federal money would be enough to fully fund the project, which is currently in the process of engineering design.
If the money that Wexton put into the House’s surface transportation bill doesn’t materialize, Manassas Director of Planning and Development Matt Arcieri said the city will seek federal funding through a U.S. Department of Transportation grant.
The city has had its eye on revitalizing Mathis away from its current strip mall-style development for over a decade, completing a sector plan for the area back in 2006. But according to Arcieri, that plan alone failed to generate much momentum for the private investment the city is seeking.
“A lot of the impetus behind these capital projects was providing some of that incentive for investment in the corridor to start,” he said. “We’re kind of hoping that injecting some of these public projects will be the spark to get that development going.”
Last year, a version of the same goals for the corridor were included in the city’s comprehensive plan, calling for more mixed-use development and mid-rise multifamily housing. The plan calls for densities to gradually increase from the downtown character area toward Liberia House, which the plan identifies as an opportunity for open space to offset that additional density. Meanwhile, the plan calls for reimagining some of the “auto-centric” uses along Mathis and Centreville Road and reducing the number of curb cuts in the process.
Economic Development Director Patrick Small said with the improvements and zoning changes, the city hopes to draw a buffer of multifamily housing, low-rise office space and some retail to the northwest side of Mathis, separating the residential Portner Avenue from what it hopes to make into a transit-oriented commercial strip on the southeastern side.
“The city has strategic goals to redevelop and improve its aging commercial corridors. The city also has goals and objectives to beautify its entry corridors, which this is,” Small told InsideNoVa. “So our investment is designed to sort of prime the pump for that redevelopment, and longer term the largest asset in that corridor is that functionally obsolete shopping center that stretches basically the entire length of the corridor on the Portner Avenue side.”
With the planting strips and slower traffic, planners want to make the strip feel more comfortable for pedestrians and riders of the OmniRide bus that runs along the stretch of Mathis.
Along the Centreville Road side of Mathis, the city has “made no secret about wanting used car lots out of that corridor,” Small said. “Folks like Dunkin’ Donuts and the McDonald’s – provided they’re keeping up their architecture and their landscaping – are welcome in that corridor because it’s a transit-oriented commercial corridor.”
Wexton’s office told InsideNoVa that there’s no certain timeline for a full vote on the House’s bill, called the INVEST in America Act, but the current surface transportation bill expires in September.
Last year, Congress simply renewed the previous surface transportation bill, originally passed in 2015, but Democrats have since won the White House and the Senate and hope to pass new legislation. If it clears the House, the bill would face uncertainty in the narrowly divided Senate, and it could end up being rolled into the larger infrastructure package President Joe Biden hopes to pass this year.
“A new roundabout and pedestrian walkways at Mathis Corridor will help transform this area of Manassas to improve safety, travel efficiency, and quality of life and attract new economic development to the community,” Wexton said in a news release.
