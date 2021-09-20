Woodbridge High School honored Coach Fred Moore Monday at a memorial service on the football field prior to the start of practice.
“Remember his smile,” Moore's wife Jessica told the crowd of several hundred. “He’d be always smiling. He just loved his football team. You have to realize you got to experience someone so great, so kind and caring. He put everything into teaching the youth.
"I can say he fulfilled his passion. I wouldn’t have wanted Fred to leave any other way, because this is where he loved to be, and who he loved to be around.”
The 33-year-old Moore collapsed on the field during the third quarter of Woodbridge’s home game last Friday against Massaponax. Moore was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, where he died. School officials and family have not released a cause of death. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
Head Coach Jimmy Longerbeam presented Jessica Moore with a football, signed by the players, and a helmet, signed by the coaches.
Jessica Moore thanked the players for helping her husband as well.
“You’ve got a great guardian angel looking over you now. I’m so proud of y’all and for making him the person he was,” Jessica Moore said. “Whether you know him or not, you made him a better person, whatever you may have done. If you ever need me, I’m not far away – once a Viking, always a Viking.”
Moore’s older brother, who came up from Alabama, also spoke and testified to Woodbridge’s positive influence.
“I want to thank all of you for touching my brother. He definitely was a Viking. I spoke with him many many times, and all of you guys were superstars to my brother. Don’t win for him; win for yourself, because that’s what he would have wanted. Give it your best.”
Prince William County Public Schools superintendent LaTanya McDade, school board member Lillie Jessie and Longerbeam also spoke.
Woodbridge principal Heather Abney said the school will recognize Moore at Friday’s game against Hylton and again during the homecoming game Oct. 15 against Freedom-Woodbridge.
Monday’s service ended with Woodbridge choir member Kaylee Saldana signing “Somewhere Over The Rainbow,” by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole. Saldana became so choked up she stopped in an attempt to gain her composure. Abney went over and hugged Saldana. With chants from the crowd, she finished the song.
Longerbeam’s wife, Alette, started a GoFundMe page to pay for Moore’s funeral expenses. The page asked for $15,000, but in two days the total was at $23,000.
“One thing we can learn from Mr. Moore – he lived a life of service. He was a servant-leader, and everything he did in his life has been to serve others,” McDade said. “We have to live that same kind of life in honor of him and his legacy. We have been so grateful to have been graced with his presence, love and knowledge. Once you are a part of this family, you are always a part of this family.”
On Friday, Longerbeam, Moore and the other defensive coaches walked on to the field to meet with the defense during a Massaponax time out. At the time, Massaponax faced a third-and-long and were driving toward the end zone where the scoreboard resides.
After they met together, Longerbeam said he began walking back to the sidelines and did not see Moore collapse on the field. Once he realized Moore was on the ground, Longerbeam said he ran back toward Moore. Trainers from both teams came out to assist Moore.
Coaches moved the players toward the opposite end zone facing Woodbridge’s parking lot.
Later that night, Abney later sent a note to parents and posted on Twitter that Moore died.
Moore was in his second season coaching football at Woodbridge. Alex Urquhart hired Moore as his defensive coordinator after Urquhart was announced as head coach in January of 2020. Moore remained on the Woodbridge staff after Urquhart stepped down in April and Longerbeam was named as his replacement in May.
Moore was a former coach at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and Faulkner University in Alabama. Moore coached defensive backs for the 2017 season at Coffeyville.
Moore began at Faulkner in 2014 as a defensive quality control coach. The following season, he became the special teams coordinator and cornerbacks coach. During his time at Faulkner, the program captured back-to-back Mid-South Conference championships.
Before going to Faulkner, Moore was an assistant coach at Escambia County High School in 2013. He coached the wide receivers and was the special teams coordinator. He was also the head junior varsity coach.
He began his coaching career in 2012 as an offensive graduate assistant at his alma mater, Troy University in Alabama.
