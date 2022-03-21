Remember Kevin, the brown and white dog shot several times last year and left for dead in Manassas Park?
He's recovered from his injuries (minus a leg) and is now up for adoption through the Manassas City Animal Adoption Center.
The staff at MedVet Northern Virginia unofficially named him Kevin after the April 26 shooting around 9:25 a.m. in the 9300 Manassas Drive.
Witnesses reported hearing a total of six gunshots, then seeing the injured dog followed the person back to a black SUV parked in the VRE parking lot. The driver then fled the scene.
Kevin underwent two surgeries to fix wounds to his neck and to amputate his hind leg, but recovered nicely right from the beginning.
Manassas Park police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Kevin’s story prompted an outpouring of rage, concern and offers to help, with thousands of dollars donated to MedVet Northern Virginia animal hospital.
Nicknamed "Kev" on Petfinder, the listing says he is about 5 years old and needs to go to a home without other pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.