Members of the community gathered June 1 to remember six Fort Belvoir soldiers who in 1967 volunteered to help build Little League baseball fields at Howrey Park in Annandale.

They were all electrocuted when the flagpole they were erecting contacted a power line while they struggled to keep it upright in the wind.

The soldiers were Army privates Anthony Evans, 19; Paul Briggs, 18; Charles Oliver, 18; Charles Whaley, 20; Private First Class Marvin Harrison, 18; and specialist Kenneth Steiner, 21.

Five siblings of Anthony Evans traveled from Illinois and Pennsylvania to attend the dedication of the new memorial.

Each field is now named after the soldiers, and the event was conducted by the Friends of Soldiers Memorial Fields at Howrey Park.