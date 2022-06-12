Copy of Page 12 Military Howrey Field 02.jpg

A temporary monument to six Fort Belvoir Soldiers stands at Howrey Field in Annandale after a 1967 construction accident electrocuted all six wile they were erecting a flagpole at the community ball fields.

 Paul Lara/InsideNoVa

Members of the community gathered June 1 to remember six Fort Belvoir soldiers who in 1967 volunteered to help build Little League baseball fields at Howrey Park in Annandale.

They were all electrocuted when the flagpole they were erecting contacted a power line while they struggled to keep it upright in the wind.

Copy of Page 12 Military Howrey Field 40.jpg

Siblings of Anthony Evans attend a ceremony at Howrey Field in Annandale. Evans was a U.S. Army private who was one of six Fort Belvoir soldiers electrocuted in 1967.

The soldiers were Army privates Anthony Evans, 19; Paul Briggs, 18; Charles Oliver, 18; Charles Whaley, 20; Private First Class Marvin Harrison, 18; and specialist Kenneth Steiner, 21.

Five siblings of Anthony Evans traveled from Illinois and Pennsylvania to attend the dedication of the new memorial.

Each field is now named after the soldiers, and the event was conducted by the Friends of Soldiers Memorial Fields at Howrey Park.

Paul Lara covers the military beat. Reach him at plara@insidenova.com

