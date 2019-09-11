Prince William County was hit hard by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, losing 23 people in all.
Their names are engraved on memorials around the nation, but they were far more than victims on a list. Take time this week to remember them. They were your friends and neighbors.
Sgt. 1st Class John J. Chada, was a two-time Vietnam veteran who served in both the Army and Navy. He was two days short of the 56th birthday when he died in the Pentagon attack. Friends said Chada was arguably the most popular member of the Manassas Moose Lodge in Brentsville.
Navy Specialist Jamie L. Fallon was 23 and the mother of a 7-month-old son when she died at the Pentagon. The week before, she’d just moved into a new apartment, and her mother had told her to take a week off to get settled. But Fallon said she wanted to be at work.
Amelia V. Fields died on her 46th birthday. The day terrorists attacked the Pentagon was just her second day as a civilian worker for the Army.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Robert J. Hymel, 55, lived in Lake Ridge and worked as a management analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency. Family and friends remembered him as a lively man with a great sense of humor.
Army Sgt. Maj. Lacey B. Ivory was known as the joker of his family. He joined the military fresh out of high school and then later went back to school and earned a master’s degree. He was stationed at the Pentagon the day of the terrorist attacks.
Judith L. Jones was a civilian Department of Defense employee. An hour before the attack on the Pentagon, she sent an email to friends and family that included a poem about friendship. It ended with this line: “You are all good friends to me and I am grateful to you.”
David W. Laychak, a Manassas resident and civilian budget analyst for the Department of Defense, left behind a 10-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter. His gravestone reads: “Make me an instrument of thy peace.”
James T. Lynch, Jr. of Manassas was a civilian electronics technician who worked in the Navy's command center, an office that lost 26 workers that day.
Gene E. Maloy, a Manassas native, was killed in the World Trade Center towers, where he worked for a technology company. Maloy, 41, had declined a friend’s offer to get breakfast that morning. Had he gone, he would have survived.
Robert J. Maxwell, 56, was a Manassas resident and budget analyst for the Department of Defense. He’d married his wife three years earlier.
Molly L. McKenzie of Dale City was a budget analyst for the Department of the Army. She was at work and at her desk when the Pentagon was attacked. She left behind two daughters, who were 14 and 11 at the time.
Secret Service agent Craig J. Miller, a Prince William native, was killed while attempting to rescue victims trapped in the World Trade Center.
Diana B. Padro, 55, was an accountant with the Office of the Secretary of the Navy. She’d been married to her husband Jose for 25 years.
Rhonda S. Rasmussen, 44, was a civilian budget analyst for the Army who lived in Woodbridge with her husband of 27 years. The couple had seven children. She had “big, rosy cheeks” and full red hair, friends said.
Edward V. Rowenhorst, a 32-year-old Lake Ridge resident, left behind a 7-year-old daughter. According to a story by the Associated Press, he loved to take her to his Pentagon office and once took her to the Washington monument for a picnic on his lunch break.
Judy Rowlett, 44, was a Texas native who entered public service in 1986. She worked at the Pentagon as a defense resources specialist when she was killed.
Donald D. Simmons was a Department of Defense worker described by his wife Peggy as a true patriot. “He was a true example of everything a father and husband should be – devoted, compassionate, supportive and loving,” she wrote on the Pentagon memorial page.
Jeff L. Simpson, a medic with the Dumfries-Triangle Rescue Squad, was in New York City on business on Sept. 11, 2001. While thousands fled the crumbling World Trade Center towers, he ran toward them intent on helping. He never returned. He is survived by his wife and triplets, two daughters and a son who are now 18 years old.
Cheryl D. Sincock, a chief information systems technician for the Army, lived in Dale City with her husband Craig. He said his wife loved helping people and he tried to do the same after her death.
Gregg H. Smallwood of Woodbridge served 19 years in the United States Navy, and worked at the Pentagon as an information systems technician. He left behind is wife and three teenage daughters.
Army Sgt. Maj. Larry L. Strickland was the senior enlisted advisor to the deputy chief of staff when he died at the Pentagon. Coworkers remembered him as selfless and always concerned for the troops.
Sandra L. White, 44, was an Army civilian employee. She lived in Dumfries with her husband and two sons, 18 and 15. White and her husband Oscar were married for 18 years and were active at First Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Not on the county's official list of 9/11 victims is Patty Dillaber Mickley, a 1978 graduate of Gar-Field High School who worked at the Pentagon. Friends say they will always remember her smile and sense of humor.
