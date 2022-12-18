Remembering the Wounded: Volunteers package over 17,500 ornaments

More than 200 volunteers spent a December Saturday packaging ornaments for combat wounded service members and their families.
The ornament packing party in Dale City, hosted by Semper Fi & America’s Fund, resulted in over 17,500 ornaments being packaged in less than eight hours. The annual tradition began in 2004 with only a small group of volunteers packaging and sending out about 8,000 ornaments.
“It started when we asked ourselves how we were going to reach these service members at Christmas time,” said Brent Peterson, Semper Fi & America's Fund senior director of outreach. “How do we show them that we’re thinking of them during Christmas when it can be a really tough time for people?”
Semper Fi & America’s Fund partnered with the Wounded Warrior Regiment to package their first set of ornaments.
“It all started with our idea and their hard work and that collaboration,” Peterson said.
Now, the event draws hundreds of eager volunteers who celebrate the holiday season while giving back to the military community.
Ornaments are sent for free to service members, veterans and their families from every branch of the military who have been injured or fallen ill since the Sept. 11 attacks. Each ornament serves as a reminder that military members and their families are appreciated and supported, organizers say.
“There’s going to be a service member that opens it up and knows the message that we’re sending: That they’re not alone, that we’re only a phone call away and that we’re going to continue to be there because we are a part of their family,” Peterson said. “We want to remind them of that as much as possible.”
Each year, the foundation designs a new ornament to be shipped out. Every edition pays tribute to the military’s commitment to serve as well as the Christmas season. Members from local high school ROTC programs, the Wounded Warrior Regiment, Dale City VFW, local military leadership and more volunteers gather to package the ornaments.
“It’s a great way to get something done here and send that love throughout the country,” Peterson added.
