The Virginia Department of Health launches a statewide vaccination pre-registration system today, Tuesday, Feb. 16.
All local health districts will use the new system except the Fairfax County Health Department, which is not a state district and will continue its own vaccination process.
Health officials say existing waiting lists have been imported to the new state system.
The link for the new system is http://vaccinate.virginia.gov/
Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator, said people who already registered through their local health departments will not lose their place.
Anyone who has previously filled out a survey or form or signed up for a waitlist to be vaccinated through their local health district, will be automatically imported into the new statewide system. Individuals will maintain their current status in the queue, the release said.
The Prince William Health District will send a new link for the statewide pre-registration system at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, the district said in a news release.
If you previously registered for the vaccine using the Prince William Health District waitlist form, you will maintain your status in the waitlist queue when your registration is uploaded into the statewide system, the district said.
Avula said state health officials realize there is a lot of confusion about the process, and demand outpaces supply, but the statewide registration system will help streamline the delivery of vaccines.
