The Bull Run Regional Library near Manassas is wrapping up renovations and plans to reopen to the public on Sept. 12.
Last year, the county appropriated $582,441 in proffer funds for the project.
As part of the improvements, the Ruth E. Lloyd Information Center for Genealogy and Local History was moved from the Bull Run branch to the Central branch library. The county planned to repurpose the information center’s space for a community maker space service area.
The large information desk in the center of the library was removed to open up the floor. The renovations included new sitting areas, two new study and meeting rooms, expansion of the teenager section and redesign of the children’s area to reduce noise in the building.
