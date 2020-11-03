U.S. Rep. Don Beyer appeared to be cruising to re-election to his fourth term on Tuesday.

Beyer, a Democrat, was leading Republican Jeff Jordan in Virginia's 8th congressional district, which is heavily Democratic, by a wide margin. The district includes all of Arlington County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church, as well as a swath of eastern Fairfax County down to Mount Vernon.

With about one-sixth of the precincts reporting, results were as follows:

Beyer: 94,021, or 80%

Jordan: 22,648, or 19%

Beyer, 70, owns automobile dealerships across the region and served two terms as Virginia's lieutenant governor from 1990 to 1998. He was the Democratic nominee for governor in 1997 but was defeated by Jim Gilmore. He was ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Barack Obama.

Beyer was first elected to Congress in 2014, replacing Jim Moran, who retired. Beyer serves on the House committees on Ways and Means and Science, Space and Technology, and is a co-chair of the New Democrat Coalition's Climate Change Task Force.

Jordan, who was born on Fort Belvoir, served in the U.S. Army for 27 years, including combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He currently works as a Department of Defense contractor.

Beyer raised over $1.6 million for his campaign, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, while Jordan raised just $87,000.