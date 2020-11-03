U.S. Rep Gerry Connolly appeared headed to re-election to a seventh term on Tuesday representing portions of Fairfax and Prince William counties.
Connolly, a Democrat, was handily ahead of Republican challenger Manga Anantatmula in the Democratic-leaning 11th district, which also includes the city of Fairfax.
With all but early votes reported, results were as follows:
- Connolly: 70,218, or 57%
- Anantatmula: 52,687, or 43%
Connolly, 70, began his political career as Providence District representative on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors from 1995 until 2003, when he was elected chair of the Fairfax Board. He was re-elected chair in 2007, but then was elected to Congress in 2008, replacing Republican incumbent Tom Davis, who retired. His stiffest challenge for re-election came in 2010, when he defeated Republican Keith Fiminan by fewer than 1,000 votes.
Connolly is a senior member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and serves as the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Government Operations. He also serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
Anantatmula is a first-generation American whose family immigrated from India. She has worked for the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security.
Connolly raised $1.9 million for his campaign this year, while Anantatmula raised about $242,000.
