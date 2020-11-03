U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton won re-election to a second term from Northern Virginia's 10th District on Tuesday.

Wexton, who ousted Republican Barbara Comstock in 2018, held off a spirited challenge from Republican Aliscia Andrews. The district includes all of Loudoun County, as well as portions of western Fairfax County and western Prince William County, and the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park. It also stretches westward to the Winchester area.

With all but five of the district's 213 precincts reporting, results were as follows:

Wexton: 182,655, or 53.8%

Andrews: 156,387, or 46.1%

Wexton, 52, from Leesburg, was an assistant commonwealth's attorney in Loudoun County before being elected to the Virginia Senate in 2014. She served in the Senate until her 2018 victory over Comstock. She defeated Comstock, who had served two terms, by about 12 percentage points, 56% to 44%.

In Congress, Wexton serves on the Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

"It has been absolutely the honor of my life to serve you in Congress these last two years,” Wexton told supporters late Tuesday. “We took historic action on some of most pressing issues of today. Our work is far from finished.” Wexton said she will continue to focus on pandemic relief, health care, equality and gun violence, among other issues. "It’s easy to become overwhelmed by all the news we see every day, and it may be awhile before every vote is counted,” Wexton said. “But Virginia and America … have shown that the power truly does belong to we the people.”

Andrews, who lives in the Aldie area of Loudoun County, is a former U.S. Marine who has worked as a strategic management, analytic, and policy advisor in support of federal government agencies.

Wexton raised $3.8 million for her campaign, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, while Andrews raised $1.3 million.