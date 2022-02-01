U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton is weighing in against the proposal to designate Pageland Lane for data centers.
Wexton, a Democrat representing the 10th Congressional District, sent a letter to the Board of Supervisors about the proposal on Jan. 25.
“I am concerned that this proposal would have a significant negative impact on the surrounding environment and community, including Manassas National Battlefield Park and many of my constituents who live nearby,” she wrote.
Dozens of landowners along Pageland Lane have submitted requests to change the land in the county’s Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning.
The requests would support more than 27.6 million square feet of data centers, which would be nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
A Comprehensive Plan amendment does not rezone properties. It only changes what the county says it hopes for future use of the land. It does not bind the county, the board or the landowners to any guaranteed future uses. The properties would still require zoning approval to allow data centers.
Wexton joins Dels. Danica Roem and Daniel Helmer, Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and filmmaker Ken Burns in publicly opposing the proposal.
In her letter, Wexton said she shared the concerns of the former superintendent of Manassas National Battlefield Park, who sent a letter to the county saying the park “strongly opposes” the proposal.
“During my time in Congress, I have worked to protect America’s public lands and waters, including Manassas National Battlefield Park,” Wexton wrote. “As such, my office has been closely monitoring the proposal’s federal nexus with the National Park Service and other relevant federal agencies as well as its potential impact on my constituents.”
The area under consideration is the entirety of Pageland Lane between U.S. 29 and Sudley Road, covering roughly 2,100 acres.
The battlefield park said the area is significant to the Second Battle of Bull Run, fought from Aug. 28, 1862, to Aug. 30, 1862. Nearly 3,000 soldiers died in the battle, which was a Confederate victory and precipitated the South’s failed invasion of Maryland the following month.
“As you hear from stakeholders and community members in the coming weeks, I urge you to take these concerns into account and act to protect this unique and important resource,” Wexton wrote.
The county has not scheduled a public hearing on the Pageland application.
