U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton on Monday announced she won’t seek reelection to Congress after doctors discovered she suffers from a rare neurological disorder that was previously misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s Disease.
The third-term Democrat, who represents Virginia's 10th Congressional District, will serve out the remainder of her term before retiring in 2024.
Wexton, who said earlier this year she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease, discovered amid additional medical evaluations she actually suffers from Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, type-p (PSP-P), a rare disorder that affects body movements, walking, balance and eye movements.
According to the National Institutes of Health, the disease is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s Disease, especially early in the disorder. Symptoms are often similar, but PSP usually progresses more rapidly than Parkinson’s. There is currently no treatment that effectively stops or slows the progression of PSP, and symptoms usually do not respond well to medications. The disease often worsens rapidly, and most people develop severe disability within a few years of symptom onset, according to NIH.
“When I shared with the world my diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease a few months ago, I knew that the road ahead would have its challenges, and I’ve worked hard to navigate those challenges through consistent treatments and therapies,” Wexton said in a statement. “But I wasn’t making the progress to manage my symptoms that I had hoped, and I noticed the women in my Parkinson’s support group weren’t having the same experience that I was. I sought out additional medical opinions and testing, and my doctors modified my diagnosis to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy – a kind of ‘Parkinson’s on steroids.’”
She continued, “I’ve always believed that honesty is the most important value in public service, so I want to be honest with you now – this new diagnosis is a tough one. There is no ‘getting better’ with PSP. I’ll continue treatment options to manage my symptoms, but they don’t work as well with my condition as they do for Parkinson’s”
“I’m heartbroken to have to give up something I have loved after so many years of serving my community,” Wexton said. “But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, I have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones.”
Rooted in Loudoun County, Virginia’s 10th Congressional District also includes parts of Rappahannock County, Prince William County, Fauquier County, Fairfax County and Manassas and Manassas Park. Wexton won her 2022 reelection bid over Republican Hung Cao with 53.15 percent of the vote.
U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who represents Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District, in a statement offered words of support after Wexton’s announcement.
“From expanding rights for breastfeeding mothers, to extending Virginia’s antidiscrimination laws to protect the LGBTQ community, to fighting to bring the FBI headquarters to Virginia, Jennifer has been a strong partner in serving the needs of all Virginians … “Jennifer now faces her toughest fight, which I know she will face with the same tenacity and dignity that has fueled her public service.”
Hope she gets better, glad she is leaving.
