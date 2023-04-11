Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, D-Va.-10th, shared this morning that she’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease.
The third-term representative’s announcement comes on World Parkinson’s Disease Day.
Parkinson's is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements, including shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination, according to the National Institute of Health.
Wexton, in a video statement, said she’s “doing well.”
“I’ve got a positive attitude, and I’ve got the strong support of so many family, friends, and loved ones,” Wexton said in the statement. “A diagnosis of PD is often misunderstood, so I’d like to tell you what it actually is. PD is a movement disorder. It starts in the brain, and affects people’s bodies in different ways. Over the past few months, it has primarily affected my speech and how my mouth moves. You may notice I speak more quickly now. It also has affected how I walk and keep my balance.”
The congresswoman said she joins more than 8 million people living with Parkinson’s, including actor Michael J. Fox. The late Janet Reno, a former U.S. attorney general, and sports icon Muhammad Ali were among public figures who lived with the disease, Wexton noted.
"Like them, I, too, am a fighter," she said. "And I want to use my platform to be a voice for those struggling with Parkinson’s, and fight to help bring greater resources to the search for a cure."
“If there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s Disease sucks," the congresswoman added.
Wexton, who served as a Loudoun County prosecutor before being elected to the Virginia Senate, said she's "not going to let Parkinson’s stop me from being me."
She fully intends to run for reelection, a spokesman told InsideNoVa.
"I am confident that as I work with my doctor to get the treatment I need, I can continue being a working mom and an active member of our community," Wexton said.
Rooted in Loudoun County, Virginia’s 10th Congressional District also includes parts of Rappahannock County, Prince William County, Fauquier County, Fairfax County and Manassas and Manassas Park. Wexton won her 2022 reelection bid over Republican Hung Cao with 53.15 percent of the vote.
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., offered words of support shortly after Wexton’s announcement.
“Jennifer Wexton is a fighter,” Kaine said. “I’ve seen it running alongside her in 2018, and I’ve seen it serving Virginians alongside her in Congress as we’ve pushed for priorities like rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs, improving childhood cancer research, and passing commonsense gun safety reform … I know she’s going to continue to be a strong fighter to battle Parkinson’s and to stand up for Virginia’s 10th district.”
