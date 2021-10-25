A pedestrian struck on River Road Sunday afternoon has died of his injuries and the driver has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and his third offense DUI in 10 years.
At 3:24 p.m., Deputy S.C. Jett was flagged down by a motorist at Kings Highway and River Road regarding a pedestrian struck accident, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputy Jett saw an unconscious man in the ditch and radioed for rescue to respond.
The investigation revealed Mohamed Hussein, 24, of Stafford was utilizing the cross walk to cross River Road near Pratt Park when he was struck by a Ford truck, the release said. Hussein was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and passed away later that afternoon.
The driver of the Ford was still on scene and identified as Jason Payne, 42, of Stafford, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol on Payne’s breath. Field sobriety tests were administered and Payne was arrested, the release said.
Payne has been charged with DUI involuntary manslaughter, DUI third offense in 10 years, fail to yield to a pedestrian and no seatbelt, the release said. He is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.