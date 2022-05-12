Conservationists are asking Prince William County to conduct a full water impact study of two proposed data center projects they say could increase stormwater runoff by nearly 300 million gallons.
The National Parks Conservation Association released findings May 4 from a report it commissioned about the impact of the projects near Manassas National Battlefield Park and Prince William Forest Park.
Last summer, landowners along Pageland Lane submitted a request to change the land designation of their properties in the Comprehensive Plan from agricultural zoning to technology zoning for the PW Digital Gateway. The request on 2,100 acres could pave the way for 27.6 million square feet of data centers, nearly as much data center space as is currently in use or under construction in neighboring Loudoun County, the world’s largest concentration of such facilities.
Kansas-based QTS Realty Trust Inc., which has a data center in the Manassas area, filed the first rezoning request related to the gateway, covering 812 acres of the proposal – or about 40% of the overall project. The company wants to build 7.9 million square feet of data center space on the land.
The properties are near Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Meanwhile, Arlington-based Plaza Realty Management Inc. is seeking to rezone 51.67 acres adjacent to Prince William Forest Park from agricultural use to office mid-rise for a data center. The project is called Potomac Technology Park.
“This parcel has immense conservation value,” said Kyle Hart of the National Parks Conservation Association.
Prince William Forest Park is the largest protected natural area in the Washington region and saw more than 325,000 visitors in 2021.
The property for Potomac Technology Park is at the headwaters of Quantico Creek, which flows through the park and into Dumfries. Construction and stormwater runoff is expected to enter the creek from the property.
The conservation association hired CEA Engineers to conduct a comprehensive review of the effects of the two proposals on watersheds.
The study examined potential impacts to Quantico Creek, Bull Run, the Occoquan Reservoir and Chesapeake Bay.
CEA CEO Kevin Draganchuk said the main watershed impacts from the projects will be caused by construction and stormwater runoff.
Draganchuk said that despite stormwater management practices during construction, “You’re still going to get pollution, sediment-laden stormwater running from construction sites.”
Draganchuk said that one to two years of construction can create more sediment runoff than “decades of the previous use.”
“Even after construction, sediment is still a common pollution at development sites,” he said.
CEA estimated that the PW Digital Gateway would generate 280 million gallons of additional annual stormwater runoff. Potomac Technology Park was estimated to add 7 million gallons.
Draganchuk said the additional stormwater runoff can upset the balance of marine life, increase water temperatures and slow growth rates in fish.
CEA is recommending that the county conduct a comprehensive study of the impacts of the proposals on groundwater, drinking water, surface waters, the Chesapeake Bay, aquatic species and wetlands.
The Board of Supervisors is planning to hold a work session May 24 about the potential impacts on water quality in the Occoquan Reservoir from the digital gateway, Comprehensive Plan update and potential expansion of the Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District.
