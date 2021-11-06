Report finds enrollment disparities in Northern Virginia preschools

Northern Virginia has one of the lowest rates of preschool enrollment in the country among low-income households, according to a new report from the Community Foundation of Northern Virginia.
The foundation’s research arm, Insight Region, published a report last week showing the causes of Northern Virginia’s enrollment disparity and what it means for parents of young children, especially those living in poverty.
The report, “Ready for Kindergarten, Ready for Life,” found that only 29% of Northern Virginia 3- and 4-year-olds at or near poverty are enrolled in preschool programs, compared with 41% nationally.
Presenting data from the report during a virtual event, Elizabeth Hughes, senior director of Insight Region, said the region’s enrollment gap is due to several factors, including location, cost and demand.
Not enough programs evaluated by state
Location, she said, is one of the main barriers for parents gaining access to childcare because in many areas of the region there either are not enough licensed early child care and education providers or there are not enough slots available for the population.
“Within Northern Virginia, there's actually a deep, deep scarcity of quality,” Hughes said. “That's not because programs are not actually of high quality. It's actually because programs have not been evaluated.”
Based on the data her team collected from the Virginia Department of Social Services, Hughes said most parents live in communities where their choices are limited to providers whose quality has not been assessed by the state.
Northern Virginia has the capacity to serve about 125,000 children, equivalent to 64 slots for every 100 young children under age 6, according to the report. But Hughes said that in areas with lower median incomes parents’ options become much more limited.
In neighborhoods where the median family income is 50,000 a year – and where there's a majority-minority – 32 slots were available for every 100 children, she said.
“This is the threshold for a childcare desert,” Hughes added. “And then as you start to gain affluence, there becomes much more available to the point where at the $150,000 - $270,000 income level, there's about a one-for-one match there.”
Overall, Arlington and Prince William counties had the lowest availability of licensed care with 50 slots for every 100 children, compared to 67 to 70 slots for every 100 children in Loudoun, Fairfax and Alexandria, according to the report.
Childcare becoming unaffordable for many
The issue of cost, Hughes noted, is another barrier to parents trying to access licensed childcare providers.
On average, families in Northern Virginia pay up to $18,000 a year for preschool, or $1,500 a month, according to the report. Hughes noted that if parents want to pay for higher quality care, it can cost upwards of $23,000 a year.
For families that are earning the median family income, that represents about 14% to 18% of their pre-tax income, Hughes said. “It's a huge portion of their income.”
Most lower-income families, Hughes said, cannot afford the market rate price of childcare even when applying for federal or state subsidies.
In 2016, Virginia provided subsidies to 21,700 children, only about 5% of the estimated 426,000 children eligible under federal criteria and 9% of the 235,000 children eligible under state criteria. These rates were some of the lowest in the entire country, according to the report.
This was not necessarily by choice. Many families that needed the subsidy were not qualified either because their children were undocumented, the parents were unemployed or the family did not go through a state-approved provider (only 5% of licensed providers in the region are rated as high-quality and can accept subsidies).
During the pandemic, the state temporarily eased some of its eligibility criteria, including increasing the income threshold and allowing parents who are not employed, looking for work or in school to receive support. But unapproved providers makeup 61% of those operating in Northern Virginia and are not required to register or accept subsidies at a family’s request, according to the report.
Hughes said many parents, instead of going through hurdles to try and get these subsidies, are trying to do it all – keeping a full-time job while simultaneously serving as their the primary caregiver for their children.
“A third of working parents are managing to juggle their workload and raise a child under the age of 5,” Hughes said. That number rose during the pandemic to the point that in December 43% of working families that were earning less than $50,000 were also caring for their children.
Tanya Miller, a licensed daycare provider, has worked in early childhood education in Fairfax and Prince William for 12 years and said during the presentation that the pandemic has only amplified the issue of affordable early childhood education.
“Even though I offer discounts, [parents] still cannot afford the fees,” she said. “I understand that childcare is costly for parents. But as daycare providers, we barely make enough to make ends meet. To make a livable wage, we have to operate at maximum capacity. And since the pandemic, it has been very, very difficult.”
More parents want to provide own care
The third issue the report identified was a demand for licensed childcare providers.
Hughes said for this portion of the report her team relied heavily on data from the Bipartisan Policy Center, which conducted a national survey that found about half of the parents in the United States preferred themselves, relatives, friends or neighbors to take care of their children instead of a formal childcare provider.
“That means that it's either the parent themselves providing that care or it’s a grandparent, an aunt or uncle, a neighbor or some other informal care arrangement, and … this desire for informal care situations has just increased during the pandemic,” she said.
According to the report, in December, 41% of parents of preschool-age children said they would prefer to be the primary care provider, compared to 31% just 11 months prior.
The report offered a number of solutions to the challenges of location, cost and demand. They included encouraging childcare providers to participate in the state’s new unified early childhood education system, offering more scholarships and employer benefits for high-quality childcare and expanding programs for children who did not attend preschool to help them catch up before entering kindergarten.
Hughes and the other panelists said these solutions are not only doable, but they are beginning to happen at the state level with the expansion of the Child Care Subsidy Program and potentially at the federal level if the “Build Back Better” Bill is passed.
Hughes and the other panelists underlined the importance of these policy measures and the ripple effects for future generations.
“Research suggests that children, especially those living at or near poverty, who attend a high-quality program can see improved test scores or reduced need for special education, increased rates of college, and then by the time they are into adulthood, higher rates of educational attainment or consistent employment,” Hughes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.