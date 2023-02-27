A recently released report shows that youth in Northern Virginia have experienced high rates of clinical depression, anxiety and feelings of hopelessness or sadness.
The report from The Community Foundation of Northern Virginia further found that one in 10 high school students in the region had seriously contemplated suicide in the past year.
The foundation's Shape of Youth Mental Health highlighted data from the 2022 Virginia School Survey of Climate and Working Conditions. It found that in the past year, 37% of the region's high school students experienced clinical anxiety or depression, while 10% seriously contemplated suicide. Overall, 47% of the region's high school students experience a recent or past-year mental health need.
Elizabeth Hughes, the senior director of the Community Foundation's research arm, Insight Region, authored and presented the report. She said youth mental health needs had been increasing prior to the pandemic.
The report focused on data from Fairfax County to better understand mental health needs by demographics, relationships with adults and how youth spend their time.
Demographically, girls and students in the LGBTQ community felt persistent sadness at twice the rate of their peers. In addition, students dealing with food insecurity also had elevated rates of persistent sadness.
"Age and race-ethnicity mattered but showed less variation," Hughes said.
"Many, many teenagers described the reason for their sadness and stress is not having that free time. They feel like they are forced into being an adult, there's too much homework, they're spread thin," Hughes said.
Students with a moderate amount of afterschool activities and homework showed the lowest rates of sadness, while students who spent no time or a lot of time on those activities showed higher rates of sadness. The findings were similar when analyzing hours spent sleeping. Students who slept more were less sad than students who slept less.
Youth who knew they could talk to parents, teachers and other adults had lower rates of consistent sadness.
"A teenager's experience with safety and trust, particularly among parents but also teachers and other adults in the community, was related to their underlying mental well-being," the report read.
The data showed that sadness among youth increased when instances of verbal or physical abuse from an adult inside the home increased. However, students who said they had a positive relationship with their parents reported less sadness.
"These are not surprising statistics, but they're sad nonetheless," Hughes said.
The report suggests using the following to address some of the findings:
Focusing mental health outreach to youth at heightened risk of persistent sadness and stress.
Acknowledging that adequate sleep is not just a "nice to have" but a key ingredient in youth well-being, stress management and happiness.
Expanding the number of trusting, supportive adults in a teenager's life by focusing on mentoring skills, parenting skills and adult mental health services.
Last March, the organization released a report on adult mental health in Northern Virginia, which revealed that 39% of adults were experiencing clinical levels of anxiety and depression. This statistic was more than four times the pre-pandemic level, which only saw about 8% of young adults facing clinical depression and anxiety. Hughes said that the increase showed a crisis for adults and a trend for the youth.
"For youth, this is a trend that got exacerbated, but it's been climbing over time," Hughes said, adding the data are consistent with national research.
Responses to the Youth Risk Behavior survey, conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention biannually, showed that over 40% of high school students reported feeling so sad or hopeless that they could not engage in regular activities for at least two weeks. It also found an increase in mental health challenges, violence and suicidal behavior and thoughts.
The findings have led to calls for action from Congress in addressing the crisis.
(2) comments
There aren't enough counselors, doctors or institutions to fix the damage the Crazy Left has done to our country.
There aren't enough mental health counselors period...
But there are plenty of legal counselors!
