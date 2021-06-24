Minority-owned businesses will have a harder time recovering financially from the COVID-19 pandemic than their non-Hispanic white counterparts according to a recent report, but experts argue more local data is needed to track these inequities in Northern Virginia.
During a virtual event Wednesday hosted by the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia, panelists from the recently formed Northern Virginia Minority-Owned Businesses Working Group discussed the report, which highlighted that minority-owned businesses face a higher risk of becoming insolvent. This is because most are small in size, they are concentrated in higher-risk industries, and they struggle to access capital.
The webinar’s keynote speaker, Melissa Bradley, co-founder of Ureeka, a business growth platform, said that the historical disinvestment in entrepreneurs and communities of color have created barriers that make them more economically vulnerable.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is not a race issue. This is not a gender issue. This is an economic issue that all of us have to recognize is extremely important,” she said.
Bradley argued that not only should the government invest more money in entrepreneurs of color, but also that there is a great need for collecting demographic data that can track these economic disparities in real-time.
“We know that oftentimes there has been a bias or fear to collect information, but data actually drives decisions,” Bradley said. “So, it's important that we think about what are ways that are non-discriminating that try to eliminate bias so that we can capture information so that government officials can actually make better decisions.”
The goal of the report was to highlight the acute risk minority-owned businesses face because of the pandemic using available national and local data from the public and private sectors. And there was some specific data from the Virginia Employment Commission that showed the local impact of the pandemic in Northern Virginia. For example, the number of unemployment insurance claims among Asian workers was six times higher than the national average. But the report mostly relied on national data trends to talk about the effect on minority- owned businesses in Northern Virginia.
“There really is no figure that could concisely measure the impact at a regional level,” said a panelist, Stephen Tarditi, director of market intelligence for the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “At this point no one can say pandemic causes percentage decline of minority-owned businesses in Northern Virginia or impacted them in this way, and this is due to the lagging data from federal government resources as well as incomplete data sets.”
According to the report, in Northern Virginia, 56,000 (18%) of businesses are under Asian ownership, 27,000 (9%) are under Black ownership, and 5,000 (2%) are under other minority ownership. The report highlighted that, nationally, minority-owned businesses were more likely to report being in “poor or fair” financial health at the end of 2020 – 79% of Asian-owned businesses, 77% of Black-owned businesses, and 66% of Hispanic-owned businesses reported this precarious financial position, compared to 54% of white-owned businesses.
Panelist Elizabeth Hughes, senior director of Insight Region for the community foundation, said because over half of Asian-owned businesses are in high-risk industries, such as accommodation and food service, they were one of the hardest hit groups financially.
“When you look at businesses with no paid staff... this population of gig workers and contractors and self-employed, you see that across the board that half of minority-owned businesses are in the high-risk industry,” she added.
The panel highlighted some solutions the local and federal government can employ to help entrepreneurs of color financially recover.
Panelist Jill Kaneff, a demographer with the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, said that since the pandemic began local governments in Northern Virginia have put forward $89.2 million in grants and loans to help over 9,600 businesses in the region.
But Kaneff said that the next round of aid these counties receive, under the American Rescue Plan, should be used to also target outreach, data collection and aid to minority-owned businesses.
“Many regional jurisdictions are currently deciding on how to use their American Rescue Plan funds that have been allocated by the federal government,” Kaneff said. “Now is the time to really make it known that you want governments to put some of their funds towards the minority businesses to help.”
Kaneff also recommended collecting data regularly on Northern Virginia's economy and businesses through local surveys “that would provide an understanding on specific components of a small business and minority-owned business community that are currently not well understood because current timely data on these specific topics is lacking from federal and state data sources.”
