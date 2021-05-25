Northern Virginia's first Cook Out restaurant is coming to Manassas Park, The Burn reports.
The popular North Carolina-based hamburger chain plans to open at the site of the old Roy Rogers at 8502 Centreville Road, the website reports.
There's no word on when and no confirmation yet from Cook Out.
