Arlington police arrived en masse to a report of a possible shooting at a movie theater in Ballston Quarter Saturday night, but found no evidence any shooting or victims.
The call went out at 8:42 p.m., with reports of an active shooter and people running from the theater. Others sheltered in place and were evacuated by police, who searched the theater and found no evidence of a shooting.
One person was injured self-evacuating was and taken to an area hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.
On Twitter, witnesses reported that someone in the theater yelled that there was a shooter, but police had not confirmed that report late Saturday.
As of 11:15 p.m., a "significant police presence" remained in the Ballston area and the department urged people to avoid the area while the investigation continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.