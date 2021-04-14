The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association released its 2020 discharge report from the state’s hospitals Wednesday, showing an overall decline in in-patient hospitalizations and emergency visits as people tried to stay away from hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the association’s findings -- drawn from 91 inpatient units and 81 emergency departments across the state -- track with what’s been commonly understood about COVID-19 for some time. Hospitalized COVID patients in Virginia skewed significantly older and sicker than the general population. The median age for a hospitalized COVID patient in Virginia was 69 in 2020, with patients who died in the hospital skewing even older at 76.
As for chronic conditions that overlapped with COVID hospitalizations, 71.15% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 also had hypertension, though that number wasn’t far off from the percentage of all hospitalized patients that suffered from hypertension at 67.15. Other conditions appeared in COVID hospitalizations to a disproportionate level. Just under half of hospitalized COVID patients suffered from kidney disease, while under 40% of all hospitalized patients did. Diabetics made up 43.68% of all COVID hospitalizations in Virginia while comprising just 33.82% of all hospitalizations.
Despite early fears that those with chronic respiratory illness would fare worse with COVID-19 (a disease primarily affecting the respiratory system), VHHA’s data didn’t show any significant impact on those patients. Asthmatics comprised 10.37% of COVID hospitalizations and 9.32% of all hospitalizations, while people with COPD actually made up more of the total in-patient population than they did COVID patients.
Vaamonde also discussed statewide hospitalizations for other major diagnostic categories and how they were impacted by the pandemic. All told, 2020 saw a 10% decrease in inpatient volumes over the previous year, with a massive decline in the spring as pandemic-related hospitalizations began to climb. But not all other conditions were similarly impacted. Most hospitalization categories dropped in the spring, and then slowly recovered to levels below prior years.
In-patient pregnancies and childbirths, for example, saw a less pronounced decline in the spring than many other categories, after the spring ran consistently behind prior year levels. The COVID baby-boom that some hypothesized has not materialized, said Julian Walker, VHHA spokesperson, but it’s not clear that there was a decrease in total pregnancies, just in-hospital births.
“You have seen a shift in the behavior of some pregnant women who are moving to birthing in an outpatient setting, and whether that’s motivated by just changing social mores and trends, or … people’s fear of going into an inpatient setting during a pandemic I can’t say,” Walker said.
The state’s statistical report including live birth data for 2020 is not yet available.
In-patient hospitalizations for alcohol, drug abuse and mental health, though, actually increased over 2019, though a week-by-week analysis shows that those hospitalizations were also slightly more common in the few month’s before the pandemic’s onset.
Unsurprisingly, data from the state’s hospitals also showed the scale of the virus’s third wave last winter. In the second quarter of the year, there were 8,731 COVID hospitalizations statewide. That fell to 7,938 in the third quarter, but jumped to 13,793 hospitalizations in quarter four, which saw hospitalizations from nearly every zip code in the state.
In total, the commonwealth has seen 640,211 cases of COVID as of Wednesday and 27,397 hospitalizations. Statewide, there have been 10,510 COVID deaths. In 2017, the last year the CDC has available data for, that number would make COVID the third leading cause of death behind cancer and heart disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.