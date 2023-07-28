Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who represents part of Prince William County, has told several Democrats that she will run for governor in 2025, Politico reported Friday.

Spanberger won re-election to a third term in Congress last fall even though her 7th District seat was moved northward from the Richmond area in redistricting after the 2020 Census. In the 2022 race, she defeated Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, by about 11,000 votes, or nearly 5 percentage points.

The district consists of eastern Prince William County, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties, plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.

Politico reported that Spanberger and one of her top political aides told four Democrats that she is preparing to run for governor, and her team has also begun to discuss plans with colleagues on Capitol Hill.

Under Virginia's constitution, current Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, cannot run for re-election in 2025. Other Democratic candidates mentioned for the seat include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County.

If she decides to run for governor, it's not clear whether Spanberger would run for re-election to her House seat in 2024. She has raised over $641,000 for a re-election bid, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Her only challenger thus far is tech executive Bill Moher, a Republican who has raised $349,000.

Politico said Spanberger is unlikely to make any formal announcement until after this fall's General Assembly elections.