Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who represents part of Prince William County, has told several Democrats that she will run for governor in 2025, Politico reported Friday.
Spanberger won re-election to a third term in Congress last fall even though her 7th District seat was moved northward from the Richmond area in redistricting after the 2020 Census. In the 2022 race, she defeated Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, by about 11,000 votes, or nearly 5 percentage points.
The district consists of eastern Prince William County, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties, plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
Politico reported that Spanberger and one of her top political aides told four Democrats that she is preparing to run for governor, and her team has also begun to discuss plans with colleagues on Capitol Hill.
Under Virginia's constitution, current Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, cannot run for re-election in 2025. Other Democratic candidates mentioned for the seat include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and former Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn of Fairfax County.
If she decides to run for governor, it's not clear whether Spanberger would run for re-election to her House seat in 2024. She has raised over $641,000 for a re-election bid, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Her only challenger thus far is tech executive Bill Moher, a Republican who has raised $349,000.
Politico said Spanberger is unlikely to make any formal announcement until after this fall's General Assembly elections.
(1) comment
She would be a formidable opponent. After Youngkin, I don't see another GOP Governor for another decade or more.
The correlation between Democrats and prosperity is undeniable.
And DEI has been embraced by nearly every major VA employer.
"From 1933 to 2020 the economy grew 4.6% per year under Democratic Presidents, or nearly double the 2.4% under Republican Presidents. " Joint Economic Committee, US Senate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.