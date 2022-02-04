Although new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to fall sharply, the worst impacts of the winter Omicron surge are now becoming apparent as reports of COVID-related deaths soared this week in Virginia and the region.

Northern Virginia and the rest of the state this week reported their most deaths in any week since March of 2021, as the winter surge last year was ending. The Virginia Department of Health said 92% of the deaths reported this week occurred in January.

Deaths have been a lagging indicator throughout the pandemic due to the natural delay between the onset of illness and death and the time required for the National Center of Health Statistics to review and assign appropriate codes to Virginia death certificates before they are sent back to the state.

The health department reported 576 new COVID-related deaths this week statewide, the most since the week ending March 5, 2021. Over 16,700 Virginians have now died due to coronavirus.

In Northern Virginia, 71 new deaths were reported this week, the most since the week ending March 12, 2021, bringing the region's total to over 2,800. Of this week's reported deaths, 36 were in Fairfax County, 15 in Prince William County, eight in Arlington County, five in Loudoun County, four in Alexandria, two in Manassas and one in the city of Fairfax.

Meanwhile, new cases and hospitalizations continued to plunge, although case numbers remain well above levels they were at this time in 2021, as vaccinations were just being rolled out.

Northern Virginia localities reported about 9,000 new coronavirus cases this week, and the region's seven-day average has declined 78.1% since peaking Jan. 13. The average now stands at 1,297.6 per day, the lowest level since Dec. 21. Northern Virginia did top 400,000 total cases this week, taking just five months to record the last 200,000 cases.

Statewide, about 46,400 new cases were reported this week. The state's daily average of 6,631.3 cases is down 64.7% from the Jan. 13 peak.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus fell sharply again this week for the second straight week. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association reported 2,521 patients hospitalized as of Friday, down 21% in the past week and 36% below the peak hospitalization on Jan 18 of nearly 4,000 patients.

Hospitalization numbers are not available specifically for Northern Virginia, but a dashboard provided by Sentara shows that COVID hospitalizations at its Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge have fallen from just over 90 in mid-January to just 16 as of Friday.

Along with the declines in cases, diagnostic test positivity rates continued to fall this week across the region and statewide, although they remain well above levels at which health officials believe the virus is under control. The rate in Arlington County did dip back below the key 10% level this week, however.

Five new outbreaks with more than four cases apiece were reported this week as still being in progress in Northern Virginia, including two with 20 cases or more:

Mount Vernon Nursing & Rehabilitation center, a nursing home in Fairfax, 29 cases reported to the health department on Jan. 25.

Lansdowne Heights, an assisted-living facility in Loudoun County, 20 cases reported Jan. 26.

Busy Bee Child Care in Arlington, a pre-kindergarten/day care center, five cases reported Jan. 25.

Dulles Health & Rehab Center, a nursing home in Fairfax, five cases reported Dec. 23

W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax, eight cases reported Jan. 28.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections shows that between Jan. 17, 2021, and Jan. 29 of this year 44,375 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 103 deaths.

Statewide, 139,224 such infections had been reported, or about 13.6% of the 1.02 million overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 4.7 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 4.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department's vaccination dashboard shows that the average number of doses administered per day dropped again this week to about 8,000, at their lowest levels since vaccinations began in January 2021. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

As of Friday, about 14.91 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, and third doses had been administered to over 2.63 million Virginia residents. Over 277,000 children ages 5 to 11 have now received at least one dose, representing about 38.4% of that age group.

Overall, 79% of all Virginians have now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 70.1% are considered fully vaccinated.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Feb. 4)

Northern Virginia: 9,083 new cases (down from 14,144 prior week); 71 new deaths (up from 25 prior week)

Statewide: 46,419 new cases (down from 73,890 prior week); 576 new deaths (up from 275 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 174,057 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 214,557 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 405,356 cases, 2,823 deaths

Statewide: 1,572,022 cases, 16,703 deaths

Statewide Testing: 12.4 million PCR diagnostic tests (17.81 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 138 (including 18 in Fairfax, 12 in Prince William, four in Loudoun, two in Alexandria and one in Arlington). Seven new cases were reported statewide this week, including two in Loudoun and one in Fairfax.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Feb. 4):

Hospitalizations: 2,521 (down from 3,197 on Jan. 28)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,948 reached Jan. 18, 2022

Patients in ICU: 454 (down from 552 on Jan. 28)

Patients Discharged: 93,232 (2,996 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.