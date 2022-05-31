Reports: Commanders' stadium would have $24 billion in economic impact; vote to be delayed

A Washington Commmanders' football stadium and mixed-use development in Virginia would have an economic impact of over $24 billion and create over 2,200 jobs when fully built out, according to the executive summary obtained by InsideNoVa of a report on the project's economic impact.

The report, prepared in January by JLL, a commercial real estate services company, says the project would generate over $3 billion in total state tax revenue from 2024 through 2053. The economic impact includes both construction and operational expenditures.

A source familiar with the team’s plans told InsideNoVa that according to the team's financial modeling, the project would generate nearly $5 million a year for road and transit projects that could support infrastructure around a new multi-use development.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that legislation to create a Virginia Football Stadium Authority, which could issue bonds to pay for the new stadium, will not be considered by the General Assembly when it returns to Richmond on Wednesday. The House of Delegates and state Senate each passed a different version of the bill this winter, and a conference committee has been working to hammer out differences. If bonds are approved, tax revenues generated by the stadium would then be used to make bond payments.

Senate Majority Leader Richard L. Saslaw, D-Fairfax, told the Post that the legislation will stay alive because the Assembly will not take its usual vote to conclude its special session Wednesday. That move will extend the session for an unspecified period.

The Commanders have obtained options to buy about 200 acres for the stadium along Interstate 95 in Woodbridge, according to multiple media reports last week. However, several legislators and other officials have expressed concerns about the plan, citing in part the existing traffic congestion on I-95 and the lack of Metro service to the site.

State Sen. Jeremy McPike, who represents Prince William County's 29th District, told InsideNoVa that if the vote were held this week he would not vote for the authority. Another state Senator and longtime supporter of the team, Fairfax's Chap Petersen, said last week he also could no longer support the authority.

Other legislators have expressed concerns about investigations of financial impropriety and sexual harassment that have surrounded the team and owner Daniel Snyder in recent months.

The team, based in Ashburn, also is evaluating sites in the Sterling area of Loudoun County and at Potomac Shores, east of Dumfries. It also has not ruled out building a new stadium near FedEx Field in Landover, Md., where it has played since 1997. The team is obligated to play at FedEx through the 2027 season.

Site plans and renderings obtained by InsideNoVa last week show that the Commanders' project could include a 60,000-seat stadium with a translucent roof, along with an amphitheater, a hotel and conference center, a promenade of retail shops and restaurants, and a headquarters and practice facility for the team. The Woodbridge site is at the northwest corner of I-95 and the Prince William Parkway and extends north to Summit School Road.