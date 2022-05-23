The Washington Commanders have purchased more than 200 acres in Prince William County as a "possible next step in building a new stadium," ESPN reported Monday.

The network, quoting a source, said the $100 million deal for land near Interstate 95 was completed last week. The report was later confirmed by other media outlets, including the Associated Press and the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

The team has been considering three potential sites for a new stadium, in Sterling near Dulles International Airport, in Woodbridge off Telegraph and Summit School roads and a site near I-95 and within the Potomac Shores development.

The ESPN report did not make it clear whether the team purchased land near Woodbridge or Dumfries, but JP Finlay, a Commanders' reporter for NBC, tweeted that sources told him the land is the Woodbridge property. The Times-Dispatch reported that the purchase is for the Woodbridge property as well.

Officials of the NFL team, currently based in Ashburn, have been meeting with state legislators and local officials since late last year. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. The stadium was built in 1997.

The purchased land is the team's preferred site for a new stadium, ESPN reported, but other options remain open.

"There's a chance the franchise will buy another 65 to 70 acres at a site that is approximately 23 miles from Washington, D.C., and would be right off an exit on I-95 in Dumfries, Virginia. It would be approximately 80 miles from Richmond," the network wrote.

In the media reports, sources emphasized the final location has not been selected and other sites remain under consideration.

Renderings obtained by The Times-Dispatch show a futuristic stadium that can change colors, a translucent roof that would allow natural light while climate-controlled, and a new team headquarters. Plans developed by the team also would include an amphitheater that could seat from 15,000 to 20,000 guests, a mile-long walkway with restaurants, bars and stores, and large yard near the stadium of artificial grass that could transform from a public space during the week to a parking lot on game days.

