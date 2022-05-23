The Washington Commanders have purchased more than 200 acres in Prince William County as a "possible next step in building a new stadium," ESPN reported Monday.
The network, quoting a source, said the $100 million deal for land near Interstate 95 was completed last week. The report was later confirmed by other media outlets, including the Associated Press and the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The team has been considering three potential sites for a new stadium, in Sterling near Dulles International Airport, in Woodbridge off Telegraph and Summit School roads and a site near I-95 and within the Potomac Shores development.
The ESPN report did not make it clear whether the team purchased land near Woodbridge or Dumfries, but JP Finlay, a Commanders' reporter for NBC, tweeted that sources told him the land is the Woodbridge property. The Times-Dispatch reported that the purchase is for the Woodbridge property as well.
Officials of the NFL team, currently based in Ashburn, have been meeting with state legislators and local officials since late last year. The Commanders’ lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., ends in 2027. The stadium was built in 1997.
The purchased land is the team's preferred site for a new stadium, ESPN reported, but other options remain open.
"There's a chance the franchise will buy another 65 to 70 acres at a site that is approximately 23 miles from Washington, D.C., and would be right off an exit on I-95 in Dumfries, Virginia. It would be approximately 80 miles from Richmond," the network wrote.
In the media reports, sources emphasized the final location has not been selected and other sites remain under consideration.
Renderings obtained by The Times-Dispatch show a futuristic stadium that can change colors, a translucent roof that would allow natural light while climate-controlled, and a new team headquarters. Plans developed by the team also would include an amphitheater that could seat from 15,000 to 20,000 guests, a mile-long walkway with restaurants, bars and stores, and large yard near the stadium of artificial grass that could transform from a public space during the week to a parking lot on game days.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates on this breaking story.
(4) comments
The perfect use of this space 3 miles from my house would be high end high rise employment centers, as it is positioned 25 miles from DC, and 10 miles from Quantico.
But, this is far, far better than the housing tract that was being discussed (yes, it was), and the industrial warehouse/packaging facilities being discussed (yes, they were).
If it is done intelligently, in terms of the activities/businesses allowed, and requiring the new businesses to pay for themselves. Paying for themselves meaning, build it yourself. I am ok with intelligent tax breaks on land that is currently of no tax value to the community.
A multi-use stadium and associated commercial entertainment and dining and other would draw directly upon some of the existing communities skill set, and provide a potential cultural center to PWC and its citizen taxpayers.
For too long, PWC has been a bedroom community for the slaves working in Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria and DC.
Properly done, this could change that equation. Or, more accurately, balance the numbers so that we have, in fact, an equation with other Northern Virginia communities.
Oh great, now the taxpayers of virginia are going to foot the bill for this PRIVATE COMPANY. More traffic in NOVA when it's already congested beyond belief. Of course the right people got paid for this to happen, such a shame.
So, a 30 year-old stadium is. It good enough. Build a new one on another large patch of land. How wasteful.
Well like I've been saying...PWC is trying their best to turn our county into PG County South. There ya go...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.