Four of the five Democrats on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors are now being challenged in their reelection campaigns.
Republican Jeannie LaCroix announced her campaign for the Woodbridge District seat on Friday.
“I want to help. I want to listen,” she said in a press release. “I want to improve the Woodbridge that we have now; only then should we take smart, measured paths into our future — paths that give our citizens a voice in what happens in their own communities.”
LaCroix will challenge incumbent Democratic Supervisor Margaret Franklin, who is seeking her second four-year term.
Democrats have held the seat since 1987. In the last three contested general elections, the Democrat has prevailed by an average margin of 20.9 percentage points, although 2007 was a four-way race. In the last two two-candidate races, Democrats have won by an average of 27.25 percentage points.
In her campaign announcement, LaCroix called for “smart growth rather than unchecked overdevelopment” and more investment in law enforcement.
LaCroix also advocated for the repeal of the meals tax implemented last year. She said it should not be approved without a voter referendum.
LaCroix, who lives in Belmont Bay, owns and operates a court reporting firm and is a realtor for Long and Foster.
“I intend to bring back the voices of this community that have been drowned out by partisan politics and policies,” she said in a press release. “Having diverse cultural backgrounds, opinions and thoughts makes this county unique and great, but only if the Board of Supervisors listen, learn, and live up to their duty to represent their constituency.”
All eight seats of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board will be up for election this year. Seven seats are selected based on magisterial districts, but the board chair is elected countywide.
Board Chair Ann Wheeler is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by communications consultant Deshundra Jefferson. No Republican, third-party or unaffiliated candidates have announced campaigns or filed paperwork to seek the seat as of Friday.
Democratic supervisors Andrea Bailey (Potomac) and Victor Angry (Neabsco) are facing primary challenges in their districts.
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, is running for reelection but is unopposed as of Friday.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20. Any districtwide primaries will be held on June 20.
