Republican challengers are tightening the fundraising race in hopes of unseating the two incumbent Democrats representing Prince William County in the House of Representatives.
Republican Hung Cao outraised Democratic Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th Congressional District from July to September, while Democrats spent more than $6 million in the tightly contested 7th District.
Wexton and Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger raised a combined $2.7 million in the reporting period, narrowly edging the combined $2.51 million total of Cao and Republican Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega, who is challenging Spanberger.
The latest campaign finance reports, released last weekend, cover activity from July 1 to Sept. 30.
After redistricting, the eastern part of Prince William is in the 7th District, while Manassas and western Prince William are in the 10th District.
The close numbers reflect a race that’s getting tighter with Election Day around the corner in districts that could be key to control of the House next year.
7th District
The tightest race appears to be in the 7th District.
Redistricting moved the boundaries from a swath of central Virginia west of Richmond to Northern Virginia. It now covers eastern Prince William, the city of Fredericksburg and all of King George, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline, Culpeper, Orange, Greene and Madison counties plus about 35 voters in Albemarle County.
Spanberger, who lives in Henrico County just outside Richmond, is seeking her third term representing the 7th. Redistricting put her home in the 1st District, represented by Republican Rob Wittman, but congressional representatives are not required to live in their district.
About 35% – a plurality – of the district’s roughly 585,000 voters are in Prince William.
Spanberger raised about $1.9 million in the reporting period, and Vega reported about $1.19 million.
Spanberger, however, pumped more than four times as much into the race, spending more than $6.2 million compared to roughly $1.38 million for Vega.
At the start of October, Spanberger had $851,851 remaining compared to $422,594 for Vega.
Spanberger has been highlighting endorsements from current and former Republicans leading up to the election.
“At a time of uncertainty here at home – and across the globe – about the stability of our democracy and our national security, I am building a coalition of Republicans and Democrats in Congress to keep our country safe,” Spanberger said in a press release.
A Spanberger campaign spokesperson said “momentum is on her side” despite efforts to “try to mislead voters about her record.”
The campaigns have been trading sharp attacks in the past week over a recently canceled debate planned by the League of Women Voters of Prince William-Fauquier Area and Prince William Committee of 100.
Spanberger raised concerns about the moderators, while Vega said the incumbent did not want to answer hard questions. Vega had declined an earlier debate, saying it was on a college campus and thus played in Spanberger’s favor.
“Instead of standing up for Virginia parents, Abigail has apparently decided to run and hide until Election Day,” Vega said in a press release. “Virginians deserve better.”
Spanberger won both her terms in the 7th District by less than 2 percentage points.
The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics and Politico rated the 7th District race as leaning Democratic.
In the 2021 gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin carried the district over former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe by a margin of 13,549 votes. However, the area sided with Democrats in the 2018 U.S. Senate race, 2017 gubernatorial race and 2016 presidential election.
10th District
In the 10th District, Cao significantly outraised Wexton in the reporting period.
The district spans Loudoun, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, western Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park cities and a small portion of Fairfax County.
Cao reported more than $1.3 million compared to Wexton’s $769,405.
Wexton, however, outspent Cao in the reporting period, dishing out more than $1.28 million to Cao’s $793,975.
Cao’s campaign said he was boosted by contributions from more than 22,000 individual donors.
“I am overwhelmed by the groundswell of support for our campaign,” Cao said in a press release. “Momentum is on our side as we make a final push.”
Wexton had much more money remaining at the start of October, with more than $3.1 million in her campaign war chest. Cao reported $992,793 heading into the month.
Wexton, in announcing an endorsement from National Security Leaders For America, said she has received bipartisan support.
“In Congress, I’ll continue working across the aisle to defend our democracy and national security and support Virginia’s veterans,” she said.
Wexton, a Democrat, was first elected to the seat in 2018 and is seeking her third term.
Politico and U.Va.’s Center for Politics still rate the 10th District as “likely Democratic,” but polling data aggregator RealClearPolitics has shifted the race from likely Democratic to lean Democratic.
In the 2021 gubernatorial race, McAuliffe carried the district by only 4,728 votes over Youngkin.
No formal polling has been conducted in the 10th District, but the Cao campaign released an internal poll in October showing Wexton with a slight edge with 43% to Cao’s 41%.
