Republican Karla Justice, a Prince William County native, on Thursday announced her candidacy for the Board of Supervisors seat in the Occoquan District.
Justice is thus far the only candidate mounting a General Election challenge to incumbent Democratic Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye, who is seeking reelection. Boddye narrowly won his 2019 election bid, ousting incumbent Republican Ruth Anderson by less than 2 percent of the vote, 9,113 votes to 8,791.
Justice is holding a public campaign launch event Thursday evening at 7 p.m. in Woodbridge at Electric Palm, a restaurant along the Occoquan River, located 12745 Sea Ray Lane, according to a news release from the candidate.
The Republican candidate was born and raised in the Occoquan District, graduating from Prince William County Public Schools and earning a bachelor of arts degree in international politics and business from George Mason University. The general manager of Occoquan Harbour Marina, Justice is a single mother raising her family in the district, the release states.
Justice, an advocate for the Occoquan River and surrounding environment, supports what she called “smart growth,” citing a need to improve the county’s infrastructure and roads, while also being environmentally conscious to protect the Occoquan Watershed – a major supplier of drinking water for Prince William and Fairfax county households.
“Like many individuals and families, I am concerned about the environmental impact of overdevelopment and abrupt changes to the county’s Comprehensive Plan,” Justice stated in the release. “Broken promises and politics as usual have put our local environment in jeopardy and threatens the very source of drinking water that supplies hundreds of thousands of residents in the Occoquan District and surrounding area. This is our home and we all want clean, safe drinking water for our families. We can work together to ensure smart growth for our growing county, improved infrastructure, and safe roads, while still working hard to protect our beautiful environment!”
She also cited an increase in crime as motivation for wanting to run. Crime in Prince William County reached a seven-year high in 2022 but remained well below rates seen in the decade prior, according to Prince William County Police.
“This crime wave is simply unacceptable. All of us are concerned about crime, but those in a position to do something about have turned a blind eye to this issue and continue to ignore our community,” she said. “When elected, I will work with community leaders and our police department to marshal every resource at our disposal to make our schools and neighborhoods safe” stated Justice.
Justice also said she intends to prioritize reducing the cost of living in the county.
“New and increased taxes are simply crushing our families," she said. "It’s time we figured out how to operate the county efficiently without over-burdening our hardworking families and small businesses, many of whom are already struggling under inflation and the raising costs of groceries, gas, goods, and services.”
