A defense attorney wants to take over as Prince William County’s top prosecutor.
Republican Matt Lowery plans to challenge Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth in November’s election.
“Amy Ashworth has made policy choices quite intentionally that have run the commonwealth’s attorney’s office into the ground,” he said. “There’s been a gross slowdown in the prosecution of everything.”
Lowery, 52, of Woodbridge, practices criminal defense and family law at Tobias Iszard PC. A graduate of Woodbridge High School, he received his bachelor’s degree in political science and government at Virginia Commonwealth University and his law degree at the University of Richmond.
Lowery started his career in criminal defense in Stafford County in 1997 before joining the Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in 2004. He worked in the Prince William prosecutor’s office from 2016 to 2019 and then was a deputy commonwealth’s attorney in Fairfax County for about three years.
Lowery said the local office has faced massive turnover under Ashworth because of a “series of bad decisions that have led to bad results.” He also said not enough cases are being certified to a grand jury, despite no decrease in crime.
Lowery supports the county’s drug court, which offers diversionary programs for certain crimes, but said more drug charges need to be prosecuted. He said many cases are being downgraded for a plea deal.
“We’re paying so much attention to protecting the rights of criminals that we’ve left lots of people in the lurch,” he said. “I want to institute more pro-community policies.”
The three constitutional offices representing the county, Manassas and Manassas Park – commonwealth’s attorney, sheriff and clerk of court – are all on the ballot in 2023.
Ashworth was elected to a four-year term in 2019 as the first new commonwealth’s attorney in a generation, replacing Democrat Paul Ebert, who was the longest-serving commonwealth’s attorney in Virginia history and had held the post since 1967.
Ashworth won the 2019 Democratic primary against Tracey Lenox, now the county’s chief public defender. She defeated Republican Michael May in the general election.
Partisan candidates have until April 6 to submit paperwork declaring their candidacy for the November election, with any primaries scheduled for June 20. Unaffiliated candidates have until June 20 to submit paperwork.
Crime in pwc is at an all time high. Criminals are ruling. Gun shootings happen every day. Strong prosecution and maximum sentences r needed.
