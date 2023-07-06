The Republican primary for State Senate District 29 is officially heading to a recount.

On Thursday, a day after the official vote tally was certified by the state’s Board of Elections, Republican candidate Maria Martin filed her petition for a recount in Prince William County Circuit Court.

With all votes tallied in the primary, Martin trails Nikki Baldwin by just two votes, 2,605 to 2,603. Per Virginia law, a candidate can request a recount at no charge if the margin is within .5%. Baldwin’s margin in the primary race is just .038%.

“It’s a good process to ask for a recount, and that will also let those that have voted for me … to see that we’re doing everything possible, as we have done,” Martin told InsideNoVa when she announced she’d be seeking a recount last week. “We have a wonderful team that has really stretched their wings to all their capacities to have a successful campaign, and I still think that we did a wonderful job.”

Baldwin, a Navy veteran, declared victory after all the votes from Prince William and Stafford Counties were tallied.

“After a hard-fought primary, I am proud to have won – by two votes!” she said in a statement. “I am moving forward with my campaign … I look forward to earning your vote in November.”

Under Virginia law, judges from the Circuit Court will make up a special “recount court” to oversee the recount. Paper ballots initially counted by hand, as well as ballots with write-in votes and undervotes, will be recounted by hand. Ballots tabulated on optical scanning machines will once again be counted on scanners after they’ve been tested.

Martin’s campaign told InsideNoVa that the initial Circuit Court hearing should take place next week, at which a recount date will be set. Once the recount is completed, the final tally becomes official and cannot be appealed.

The eventual winner of the Republican primary will take on Democratic incumbent Jeremy McPike, who narrowly triumphed in his primary race against Del. Elizabeth Guzman. The Democratic primary garnered over 12,000 votes, compared to just 5,208 for Republicans.