Republican county Supervisor Jeanine Lawson and Marine Corps veteran Kenn Knarr are facing off in the GOP June 20 primary to win the party’s nomination for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Jeanine Lawson
Brentsville District Supervisor Lawson, who was first elected to the board in 2014 and remains its longest-serving sitting member, is running to “defend areas of the county against intense development,” she told InsideNoVa.
In the past two years, incumbent Chair Ann Wheeler has been the target of vocal criticism over the board’s direction, particularly around land-use decisions related to the data center industry. Wheeler faced an unsuccessful recall effort over financial ties to data center and technology companies.
The board’s most controversial decision has been in approving guidelines for the PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres in western Prince William that Lawson opposes.
“The data center industry has turned this county upside down,” said Lawson, who has lived in Gainesville for 20 years. “And I used to be somebody that worked with them and rezoned land for the industry, but they have become way too egregious, and Ann Wheeler’s willing to roll out the red carpet for them, and I am not.”
Lawson said she hopes to protect Prince William’s rural crescent by limiting the proliferation of data centers. While she’s not wholesale opposed to high-tech hubs, she’s campaigning to instill more control over how and where they’re built. They should be kept within industrial zones with plenty of tree buffers and noise mitigation, she said. Lawson also noted the threat they currently pose to areas surrounding national parks in the county, which she wants to protect.
Addressing rising crime and property taxes are also priorities for Lawson. She wants police to feel confident the supervisors support them and their law enforcement mission. Lawson made clear she opposes any legislation that takes aim at qualified immunity, a legal principle that some argue makes it more difficult to hold police accountable for misconduct.
“[Wheeler] is associated with a party that is soft on crime,” she said. “I [am] not.”
Some, including Knarr, accused Lawson of being a divisive figure in local politics. Lawson rebutted that she’s willing to work across the aisle by giving deference to each county supervisor and not take partisan aim at them, which she feels Wheeler has done to Republicans.
Wheeler has called Lawson “an extreme MAGA Republican who is dangerous for our county.” Lawson finished second to Hung Cao for the 10th Congressional District Republican nomination last summer.
Kenn Knarr
Knarr, a Gainesville District resident and Marine Corps veteran, said he threw his hat into the ring to be a more traditional conservative alternative to Lawson, whom he said injects divisiveness into discourse.
“I chose to enter the race because I wanted to re-instill traditional conservative values and principles as I learned them” during the Ronald Regan-era, Knarr said. Those include faith, family, freedom, individualism, limited government and fiscal conservatism.
“I thought I had a more positive message, I had a more civil dialogue, civil discourse about me – personality, if you will. I don’t think government had to be confrontational. I don’t think it has to be partisan,” he said.
Knarr was also formerly a world history teacher, sports coach and defense contractor. His campaign priorities include lowering taxes and making housing more affordable through “free market” solutions and providing incentives to housing developers. Knarr did say he supports government programs to make housing more affordable for working-class residents.
He vows, if elected, to immediately repeal the county’s meals tax, which he called an “inflationary tax” that hurts small businesses.
While Knarr said he opposes the current data center overlay because of its proximity to schools and residential areas, he’s offered support for the Digital Gateway. He believes data centers benefit the economy and are a vehicle through which revenue can be generated for amenities like walking trails.
Leading Prince William County Republican voices, including former chairs of the committee, have denounced Knarr as a “Democrat masquerading as a Republican.” They say Knarr, who has a history of donating to and supporting the campaigns of local Democrats, is running to stifle Republican opposition against Wheeler. Notably, Knarr donated $145 in 2022 to his would-be opponent Wheeler.
Knarr in an interview defended his financial support for Wheeler, saying she is fiscally conservative, pro-business and pro-development – all positions he supports. In accordance with Republican Committee bylaws, Knarr has not donated to Democrats as a candidate.
“Look at all my positions and tell me I’m not conservative,” he said. “I think that if anything, [the past support for Democrats] makes me more electable because I have an ability to work across the aisle and connect at the state level.”
(3) comments
What a corrupt political circus Prince William County has become.
Another commenter said: “There are some who say he is a Wheeler plant!” She is definitely onto something there. I am convinced Knarr is conspiring with Democratic Chair Ann Wheeler to aid her reelection effort in exchange for her continued support for the atrocious Prince William Digital Gateway, from which Knarr expects to profit. He is therefore preemptively conflicted and morally unqualified.
Prince William Republicans are correct to question Kenn Knarr’s principles. He is motivated solely by pecuniary self-interest and is cynically cloaking himself in conservative sound bites to mask his true intentions.
If Knarr’s questionable political donations don’t tell the story, there is a well-circulated picture of him at a fundraiser for former Gainesville Democratic Supervisor candidate Kerensa Sumers and his supposed eventual opponent Ann Wheeler which should. He clearly represents only himself and will readily support whoever will help line his pockets.
Ethics and principles are endangered species in Prince William County, which has become a developer’s doormat under the corrosive regime of Ann Wheeler. Witness the corrupting influence of data center predators like QTS and Compass and the intoxicating effect of money that leads politicians to betray their constituents.
Ann Wheeler must be sent packing - either by Deshundra Jefferson in the June Democratic primary, or by Jeanine Lawson in the November general election. And the Prince William County Democratic Committee should be investigated for unethical dirty tricks and deliberate mischief-making for its role in the candidacy of charlatan Kenn Knarr.
Knarr is not a Republican bottom line. He supports “government programs.”
There are some who say he is a Wheeler plant!
When Knarr says "I wanted to re-instill traditional conservative values and principles as I learned them” during the Ronald Regan-era" that is ridiculous. It is contrary to his donation record. He has given money to most liberal members of the Board including Victor Angry and Andrea Bailey. He is in no way a Ronald Reagan era type Republican.
