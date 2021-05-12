Winchester businesswoman and former member of the House of Delegates Winsome Sears captured the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor on Tuesday as the party wrapped up counting of votes cast at its unassembled convention over the weekend.

Sears, who represented Virginia Beach for one term in the House from 2002 until 2004, defeated another former delegate, Tim Hugo, on the final ballot by 54% to 46%, according to data tabulated by the Virginia Public Access Project.

Sears would become the first Black woman elected to statewide office in Virginia, although several Black women are running for Democratic nominations, to be determined in a June 8 primary.

Sears joins gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin of Great Falls and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares of Virginia Beach on the Republican ticket for the November statewide elections.

About 30,000 Republican delegates voted at 39 locations around the state in the drive-through convention on Saturday. The ballots were then taken to a Richmond hotel, where counting began Sunday with the attorney general's race. Ranked-choice voting was used, with the candidate receiving the fewest votes in each round of counting being eliminated, and that candidate's votes being reallocated based on second and subsequent choices of his or her supporters, until one candidate received 50%.

The ranked-choice format did not change any results, though. Youngkin, Sears and Miyares led after every round of counting in their respective races.

In the lieutenant governor's race, which featured six candidates, Maeve Rigler, a Richmond businesswoman, was eliminated after the first round; Puneet Ahluwalia, a Fairfax businessman, after the second round; Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran from Fauquier County, after the third round; and Del. Glenn Davis of Virginia Beach after the fourth round, leaving Hugo and Sears.

As a delegate from 2003 until 2020, Hugo represented the 40th District, which includes portions of western Fairfax and western Prince William counties. He was unseated in the 2019 election by Democrat Dan Helmer.

Sears, a native of Jamaica, was the first, and still only, Black Republican woman elected to the House of Delegates, as well as the House's first female veteran and its first legal immigrant woman. She chose not to run for re-election in 2003 to pursue a race for Congress in 2004 but lost to Rep. Robert C. Scott.

Sears served in the U.S. Marines and received presidential appointments to the U.S. Census Bureau, where she co-chaired the African American Committee, and the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Virginia's lieutenant governor is a part-time job with the primary responsibility of presiding over the state Senate. The lieutenant governor is next in the line of succession to the governor, however, and is often seen as a stepping-stone to that office. Current Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is among five candidates running for the Democratic nomination for governor.