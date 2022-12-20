Gainesville Republicans will use a mass meeting to pick their nominee for the district’s vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
The county Republican committee announced Tuesday that it will hold a mass meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Battlefield High School to select a nominee.
The Gainesville District seat was vacated Dec. 16 after Candland announced his resignation following a recommendation from Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth that he not participate in votes on the county’s Comprehensive Plan or any data center projects in the county until the controversial PW Digital Gateway receives a vote.
Candland, who had been on the board since 2011, signed onto the Digital Gateway in November 2021.
Under state law, the Prince William County Board of Supervisors cannot appoint a temporary replacement ahead of a special or general election. It is the only local governing body in Virginia specifically barred by state law from appointing a temporary replacement for a vacancy among its members, with very limited exceptions.
Former Gainesville District School Board member Alyson Satterwhite and Haymarket Town Councilor Bob Weir are the only candidates to announce plans to seek the GOP nomination as of Tuesday.
The Republican announcement said candidates have until 5 p.m. Dec. 28 to announce their candidacy.
The nominating meeting will be open to any registered voter in the Gainesville District who pledges to support the election of the nominated candidate.
The meeting date is contingent on a county judge taking the full 15 days after Candland’s seat became vacant to set the election date. Once the date is set, political parties only have five days to submit candidates.
State law says the election must be between 45 and 60 days after the writ of special election is issued.
Whoever wins the special election will have to run in the 2023 general election, when all eight seats of the Board of County Supervisors are up for grabs.
