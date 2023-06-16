Two Republicans in Northern Virginia’s newly redrawn 21st House of Delegates District are competing for the open seat in a June 20 primary.
The winner will face Democrat Josh Thomas in the November general election in the district that encompasses western Prince William County and is rated competitive by the Virginia Public Access Project, or VPAP. Thomas, who has no Democratic primary opponent, holds a substantial fundraising lead over both Republicans vying for the nomination.
John Stirrup
Stirrup, a former Gainesville District representative on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, said he is running to give parents more power in schools, reduce the size of government, lower taxes and reduce crime.
“[Parents] don’t deserve just a seat at the table, but they deserve to be at the head of the table,” he said of parental involvement in school affairs. He proposed that school boards in Virginia be required to reserve a seat for a parent with children in local public systems.
“That way you have at least one set of eyes and ears that attends the public meetings, the working sessions, the closed meetings at school boards so that the parents really have another conduit into exactly what’s being discussed as policy,” Stirrup said.
To reduce growing rates of crime in the district, Stirrup said he would advocate for additional funding for police and oppose “catch and release” policies that allow law enforcement agencies to release migrants back into the community following an arrest.
He said he would push Prince William County to reinstate its controversial 287(g) agreement with U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE) that deputized local police to enforce federal immigration policies.
Under the policy, which Stirrup helped implement as a county supervisor but has since been rolled back, people held in county jail undergo screening by local law enforcement employees trained by ICE, according to NPR. Those identified as being in the country illegally can be held under an ICE detainer request for up to 48 hours past their release date from jail.
In 2020 the Prince William–Manassas Regional Jail Board ended the program, which had led to the deportation of hundreds of people over the course of its existence, according to the Prince William Times.
A 2010 study of the program, conducted by the University of Virginia for the Board of County Supervisors, found that it reduced illegal immigration in Prince William County and reduced some crime, but not crime overall. It also plunged the Latino community’s perception of the living in the county and their opinions of the local police.
Stirrup, who is white, blamed Prince William’s increase in crime on immigrants living in the country illegally. He wasn’t able to provide evidence for that claim beyond citing “narratives from talking with rank-and-file police officers who tell me that the vast majority of crime is committed by illegal aliens,” he said.
“I mean, you can see that there’s a cause and effect there,” Stirrup said.
The candidate also said data center proliferation in the county is out of control, especially those proposed for construction near Manassas National Battlefield Park. “Why aren’t projects being developed in the overlay district that this board established,” said Stirrup, who serves on the Manassas Battlefield Trust, the national park’s partner nonprofit.
He touted his connections with state-level political figures who would help him serve in the legislature.
“I’ve worked extensively with the team in Richmond – both sides of the aisle,” Stirrup said. “I know the process, I know the committees, I know the members. And I emphasize that … I will hit the ground running.”
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, Stirrup had raised $120,000 for his campaign through June 8, which is about $50,000 more than his opponent. Stirrup in 2011 unsuccessfully ran for the Republican nomination for the Virginia Senate’s 13th District.
Josh Quill
Quill, a Marine veteran and former Trump appointee to the Veterans Benefits Administration, has positioned himself in opposition to Stirrup as an outsider with no prior career in state politics.
“I’m not beholden to anybody in Richmond,” he said. I’m beholden to the people here in the district.”
Quill said his Costa Rican heritage makes him better fit to represent the district, which is 22% Hispanic or Latino.
He’s running to address rising taxes, crime and improving schools.
“Look around, you’re seeing inflation at a 41-year high. Taxes are going up, crime is going up, student test scores are going down; the parents have been treated like domestic terrorists,” Quill said. “There’s often more security at School Board meetings than there are in schools. And there came a point where I decided sitting on the sidelines wasn’t an option anymore.”
Quill proposed making new taxes decided by voters via ballot referendums, rather than approved by the legislature.
He also pointed to his youthfulness and health as distinguishing characteristics, alluding to the health scare Stirrup had in April when he collapsed at the podium during public comment at a Board of County Supervisors meeting.
“It’s time for the new generation,” Quill said.
Quill said the 287(g) agreement can be “effective if used properly,” but that the way it was previously implemented “provided an opportunity for racial profiling” on behalf of police.
“The way I think the community took his resolution was a ‘not welcome’ sign to the county,” he said, noting the large number of Latinos in the district.
Quill also said he’s committed to donating his salary to local nonprofits that advocate for causes he supports, including Moms for Liberty, which help empower parents in schools; Willing Warriors, a nonprofit that supports veterans returning home; and Boxes of Basics, which helps children in need of clothing. Quill’s campaign has raised about $71,000, according to VPAP.
Redistricting from the 2020 census has put Virginia out of the reach of the GOP. The GOP also must deal with the fact that Abortion is very much on the ballot in every state wide election. Plus every year Virginia gains college educated voters who stopped voting GOP since Trump.
Log In
