With just days to go before election day in the 2023 primaries, the Republican race in the 21st House of Delegates district is getting ugly, with candidates taking shots at each other over their respective arrest records and one calling out the other’s health.
Over the past couple of weeks, both candidates – former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup and first-time candidate Josh Quill – have sent out campaign mailers calling out the other’s run-ins with the police.
In his mailer, Quill takes aim at Stirrup’s health and his 2014 arrest for driving under the influence. In April, Stirrup collapsed while speaking during public comment time at a Board of County Supervisors meeting and was rushed to the hospital.
“Age 66, currently recovering after needing to be resuscitated following a major health emergency,” is how the mailer describes Stirrup’s background, “and has a history of driving under the influence.”
Shortly after Quill’s mailer went out, Stirrup’s campaign sent voters a postcard with Quill’s mugshot on it. In 2014, the Marine Corps veteran was arrested for public intoxication.
“JOSH QUILL CAN’T BE TRUSTED,” the mailer reads, alleging that Quill was also a registered Democrat when he lived in New York.
Quill, a Department of Veterans Affairs staffer during Republican President Donald Trump’s administration and a former Prince William County Republican Committee officer, told InsideNoVa on Friday that he never voted when he lived in New York.
As for the mugshot, Quill said he was surprised that Stirrup’s campaign would go there.
“I was in the Marine Corps for 10 years and like many other Marines, I like to have a drink or two. But I have the common sense to not get behind the wheel of a car, unlike my opponent,” Quill said. “He chose, after drinking, to turn his car into a moving weapon. You look at judgment: I was walking down the street because I knew better than to drive. … I had to pay a fine, that’s all it was.”
In an email exchange with InsideNoVa, Stirrup said he and his wife were grateful for the medical personnel at the Board of Supervisors meeting, and that after a “brief interruption,” they were “right back out on the campaign trail - knocking thousands of doors and talking to voters about the real issues that matter to them and their families.”
“My health is in great condition,” Stirrup said. “I’ve always been an avid runner and cyclist, and take my health very seriously. … My opponent using an isolated health incident as a campaign tactic is an insult to every Virginian who may also experience a health concern: I think it speaks to his character, disorganization, and seriousness – or lack thereof – of his campaign.”
Stirrup declined to comment on his 2014 arrest. He represented the Gainesville district on the board from 2003 to 2011, when he lost in a three-way Republican primary.
The policy differences between he and Quill are few and far between, with both candidates pledging to lower taxes, protect the Rural Crescent from development and fight data centers in Prince William County. Though Quill has attacked Stirrup for a real estate tax increase the Board approved in 2010.
Entirely in Prince William County, the new 21st district encompasses the western part of the county, from the Manassas city limits through Bull Run and Haymarket out to the Fauquier County line.
Another Marine Corps veteran and first-time candidate, Josh Thomas, is the only Democratic candidate in the race and will face off with Stirrup or Quill in the November general election. That race is expected to be one of the closest in the General Assembly; the current district’s precincts broke for Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam by almost eight points in 2017, but then swung for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin by over three points in 2021.
Last month, Stirrup picked up Youngkin’s endorsement.
Quill said that robo-calls from Youngkin to 21st district voters showed that Stirrup was “desperate.”
“John has shown that he’s a drinker, he’s dirty, and he’s desperate, those three ‘D’s’,” Quill said.
In his email, Stirrup said Quill’s attacks were a disservice to voters.
“Voters want to see policy debated,” he wrote, “not political drudgery.”
