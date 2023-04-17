The race for the State Senate’s 30th District now features two Republicans vying for the chance to represent the party on the ballot in November.
Two Gainesville residents, Robert Ruffolo and William “Bill” Woolf, filed organizing documents with the Virginia Department of Elections last month and recently kicked off their campaigns.
Former Manassas City Councilman Ian Lovejoy, a Republican, had announced a run for the 30th District seat last year but withdrew, opting instead to run for the 22nd District seat in the House of Delegates.
Democrat Danica Roem, currently a member of the House of Delegates from the 13th District, is the only other candidate to enter the race thus far. No other Democrats have filed or announced bids.
According to his LinkedIn account, Ruffolo most recently worked as a self-employed security consultant. His campaign bio says that he served in the U.S. Army for over 29 years. In campaign materials and a speech given at a Prince William Board of County Supervisors meeting, Ruffolo said he wants to cut taxes and preserve the region’s “scenic byways.” He has spoken out against the growing data center footprint in Prince William County.
“Taxes are increasing and having a detrimental effect on all of your lives. If you elect me to the state Senate, I promise I will fight this radical agenda,” Ruffolo said in March.
Ruffolo also lists parental rights as a priority for his campaign.
“School boards and teachers feel they have a right to indoctrinate your child with woke leftist ideologies and keep from you what they are teaching. [Critical race theory] and gender theory have no place in our schools and I will fight to have them banned,” he writes. “If you are unhappy with your public schools, you should have the choice to send your children to a private school or homeschool them. Toward that end, I will support vouchers or tax cuts for families that choose to educate their children outside of the public school system.”
Woolf publicly kicked off his campaign last week. A University of Virginia graduate, Woolf is the founder and a board member of Anti-Trafficking International, a nonprofit aimed at stopping human trafficking. Woolf previously spent time in the U.S. Department of Justice’s victims services office and as an investigator in Fairfax County.
“[Voters] want someone to focus on keeping their families safe, supporting parents in raising their children, and helping improve opportunities for residents and businesses,” Woolf said in a press release announcing his candidacy. “That is going to be my focus in the coming weeks and months: common-sense policies to improve the lives of northern Virginians.”
As of right now, his campaign website does not list specific priorities or police positions.
The Republican primary will take place on June 20. General Election Day is Nov. 7.
Whoever wins the nomination will have to contend with Roem. A well-known member of the House of Delegates, Roem has already raised over $173,000 for the race. Roem has made her name as a legislator primarily on trying to address congestion along Route 28 and increasing access to free meals for public school students. She was also the first transgender lawmaker in the Virginia General Assembly.
Her current House district encompasses Manassas Park and some of western Prince William. The new 30th includes the entirety of Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as the western portion of Prince William.
