Two Republicans are hoping to challenge Del. Danica Roem, D–13th, in November for a seat in the state Senate.
First, the two Gainesville residents will face off in a primary June 20, with early voting already underway. William “Bill” Woolf gained a significant leg up over Robert Ruffolo in the race in May, when Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin endorsed him in the primary. The new 30th District includes Manassas, Manassas Park and western Prince William County including Yorkshire, Gainesville and Haymarket.
Bill Woolf
A University of Virginia graduate, Woolf founded Anti-Trafficking International, a nonprofit aimed at stopping human trafficking. He previously worked for the U.S. Department of Justice’s victims services office and as an investigator in Fairfax County.
Woolf has been campaigning on his career in law enforcement, saying he’ll work to cut crime and fund law enforcement. He also promised to vote to keep personal taxes “as low as possible” and to “protect parents’ rights and ensure school choice,” supporting policies that would ultimately divert some public education funding into private and parochial schools in an effort to allow more families to afford them.
“[Voters] want someone to focus on keeping their families safe, supporting parents in raising their children, and helping improve opportunities for residents and businesses,” Woolf said in announcing his run in April. “That is going to be my focus in the coming weeks and months: common-sense policies to improve the lives of northern Virginians.”
Woolf has also picked up endorsements from Republican Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and Republican Prince William Supervisor Yesli Vega, who represents the Coles District, which includes the 30th District.
Robert Ruffolo
Ruffolo is hoping that the high-profile endorsements for Woolf won’t swing the race. A U.S. Army veteran, Ruffolo works as a security consultant. He’s also pledged to cut taxes and preserve the region’s “scenic byways,” speaking out against the growing data center footprint in Prince William County.
Ruffolo lists supporting parents in schools, reducing congestion, fully funding the police and keeping taxes low. He writes on his campaign site that “school boards and teachers feel they have a right to indoctrinate your child with woke leftist ideologies and keep you from what they are teaching,” listing “Critical Race Theory” and “Gender Theory” as top concerns.
“If you are unhappy with your public schools, you should have the choice to send your children to a private school or homeschool them,” he said. “Toward that end, I will support vouchers or tax cuts for families that choose to educate their children outside of the public school system.”
At a recent candidate’s forum, both Woolf and Ruffolo also said they supported curtailing some early voting, saying that it had become too easy to vote.
Either candidate will have to face an uphill battle in the general election, facing Roem, who currently represents Manassas Park and parts of western Prince William County in the House of Delegates. The district, as currently constituted, broke for former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe by nearly four points over Youngkin in 2021, and by more than 20 points for Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine over Republican Corey Stewart in 2018, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Roem, who won her last race by nearly 10 points in 2021, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination in the 30th. She’s also proven to be a strong fundraiser. In the first fundraising quarter of 2023, she brought in over $74,000 and ended March with a balance of $144,000 for her campaign.
(3) comments
They're going to find Danica very hard to beat given the hard work and great results she's achieved for her constituents which is all that should matter.
What the GOP calls "indoctrination" major NoVA employers call basic values and understanding that they expect of all new hires. Good luck bashing DEI at an interview for Amazon, Booz Allen, or Capital One. I bumped into Hung Cao recently at a federal contracting industry event. He is now working for a "woke" company as a "diversity hire" chasing federal dollars like every other successful person in NoVA. Remember economic prosperity strongly correlates with liberal politics. Wealthy, growing counties usually vote blue.
Neither one of them mentions the data center issue. We're literally being asked to endure noise and pollution to give more profits to billionaires.
School vouchers are long debunked failure. Do the hard work of improving the public system, not giving handouts to rich ppl.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.