The resident of a home on Gaines Road in Haymarket died early Tuesday when fire ripped through a detached two-story garage converted into a home.
Fire crews were called to the 16000 block of Gaines Road at 1:07 a.m., arriving to find the occupied two-story garage (converted into a residence) on fire and a victim in front of the building, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.
A resident of the second story attempted to respond to a call for help from the first-floor resident but was met by fire and unable to assist. A third occupant heard the call for help as well and was able to rescue the victim from the first floor.
Fire and rescue crews began CPR on the victim who was transported from the scene to a local medical facility; however, the victim later died at the hospital. The rescuer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported as well.
The building sustained extensive damage and declared a total loss; displacing two of its residents. The occupants in the nearby single-family dwelling were not displaced.
The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be careless smoking. The adult will be identified once next of kin has been confirmed and notified. An autopsy will be conducted.
The investigation is continuing.
