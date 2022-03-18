Firefighters rescued a resident from the third-floor window of a burning townhouse Thursday evening in Purcellville.
During the rescue process, a firefighter encountered an emergency, which required them to also be rescued from the third floor of the house on Oliver Court, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said in a news release Friday.
Both the resident and the firefighter were taken to a local hospital, where the firefighter was treated and released. The resident was listed in critical but stable condition and remains hospitalized, according to Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Firefighters were called to the blaze just after 6:45 p.m. after the resident called 911 reporting they were trapped in their bedroom.
Fire crews from Purcellville, Round Hill, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Philomont, Leesburg, Moorefield, as well as units from Mount Weather were dispatched to the fire along with numerous command officers.
First arriving firefighters arrived on the scene in approximately four minutes, finding a townhouse with smoke showing from the front of the building, the release said.
The first arriving units also confirmed that one person was still inside the home, unable to exit.
"Units coordinated an aggressive fire attack while simultaneously performing a search and rescue operation for the trapped occupant," officials said in the release. "Command requested a rapid intervention task force which brought additional units to the scene to support the firefighting and search and rescue effort."
The fire was found to be in the kitchen area and had spread into the living room. The blaze was extinguished quickly while other units searched for the trapped resident, who was found on the third floor and quickly removed via a window into the aerial ladder of Tower 602.
"During the rescue process, a firefighter encountered an emergency. The firefighter was quickly rescued and was removed through the same window as the civilian," the release said.
Additional units on scene coordinated to ensure the townhouses on either side were cleared of occupants with no fire extending into them.
The Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire as accidental, caused by a failure of a toaster on a kitchen countertop. Damage and loss is estimated at $200,000.
Two adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.
Loudoun County firefighter will be out canvasing on Saturday to provide free smoke alarm assessments to residents in the area. During the smoke alarm assessments, system members will check to ensure that the home has properly working smoke alarms in the correct locations. If the smoke alarms are broken or outdated, firefighters will replace them with battery powered alarms at no cost and install additional alarms as necessary.
Loudoun County residents can request a free smoke alarm assessment at any time by completing the online form at loudoun.gov/smokealarms or by calling the smoke alarm program hotline at 703-737-8093.
Loudoun County Fire and Rescue shares that to reduce the risk of appliance fires in your home, check appliances regularly for any damage including cables, knobs and buttons and make sure all appliances are operating as designed. If an appliance is damaged in any way or malfunctioning, stop using it immediately until it has been repaired or replaced.
Also remember, to always unplug countertop appliances when not in use, and never leave them unattended when they are in use. For more appliance safety tips and fire prevention guidance, please visit www.Loudoun.gov/FirePrevention or call Lisa Braun, Public Education Manager, at 571-258-3222.
