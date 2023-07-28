Prince William County’s Department of Transportation is once again at the drawing board for a redesign of the Old Bridge Road and Route 123 intersection, as local groups continue to oppose the proposed changes.

On July 15, a group of business and civic organizations in the area sent a letter to the Board of County Supervisors opposing the flyover ramp carrying traffic from 123 North to Old Bridge Road. Those plans were included in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s preliminary design for the intersection overhaul.

According to the letter, the proposed ramp would “severely adversely impact” the Prince William Marina showroom along Route 123/Gordon Boulevard and remove the two gas stations on the east and north side of the intersection. The VDOT-backed design, the groups say, would also drastically reduce access to the marina businesses near Occoquan Park to the east of the intersection both during and after construction.

“The four alternative designs currently developed and highlighted on the VDOT Webpage … would be harmful, if not ruinous to local marinas, boat repair facilities, restaurants, gas stations and other retail businesses,” the letter, specifically addressed to Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye and Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin, reads. “In varying degrees, those alternatives would also negatively impact existing neighborhoods, resulting in the taking of residential units, displacing homeowners, and ruining waterfront property values.”

Instead of the VDOT design, which emerged from its Woodbridge Area STARS study of three Route 123 intersections, the group is presenting its own design alternative, which would eliminate traffic signals at the intersection by constructing underpass lanes for northbound and southbound 123 mainline traffic. Free-flow turning movements onto Old Bridge Road would be made at grade, and a new flyover ramp would take cars from Old Bridge Road to 123 North.

The proposal, groups say, would eliminate the weaving pattern from cars exiting I-95 and trying to get on to Old Bridge Road, the biggest issue facing the current intersection, according to the county’s Department of Transportation. But with no traffic signals in the proposed design, it’s unclear how pedestrians would traverse the intersection at all.

“Under our proposal, most businesses would be minimally impacted. All gas stations can continue to operate instead of being closed by VDOTs proposal,” the letter reads. “Other businesses that will, in the VDOT proposal, lose customer access, parking, and property value will be able to continue.”

Rick Canizales, the county's transportation director, said that it was the community groups – and his office’s responsiveness to their concerns – that made the county “hit the pause button” on the redesign earlier this year. Now, without making any promises, Canizales saod he’s given the designs to the project engineers for consideration.

The are two big issues with the current intersection, according to VDOT and the county's transportation department: the weaving movements from traffic exiting I-95, crossing at least four lanes of traffic to get into the left-turn lanes at Old Bridge Road, and the congestion at the traffic signal that can, at times, back up all the way to the I-95 ramp.

“We told our engineers, instead of moving forward the way we were with that ramp, to just kind of take a step back and see what VDOT looked at and why they chose stuff, and see what that group had proposed to see if there’s any merit or anything we can use from it, or if we can do it,” Canizales said. “We also challenged our consultants to think of any ideas that coalesce those ideas together to get a product out that doesn’t affect as many businesses and the access to as many people out there.”

A draft of what the engineers and consultants come up with will likely be presented at a Sept. 20 public information meeting at Occoquan Elementary School. The project has $1.5 million for the design phase and would be eligible for more county funds from the 2019 transportation bond referendum.

Once a conceptual design is settled on, Canizales said, his department will also try to chase down grant funding to get full design work and construction done.

“We may still end up with a ramp, and we may end up with a ramp that allows us to access those businesses better,” Canizales said. “Right now we’re in the middle of concepts. We’re trying to figure out what the best location is and, again, trying to minimize the impact to the public as well as the businesses in that area.”