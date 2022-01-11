A resident was injured and more than a dozen people displaced in a Monday afternoon condo fire in Woodbridge caused by an unattended candle, fire officials said.
Fire crews arrived in the 15000 block of Weathervane Terrace in the Rippon area just after 4:40 p.m. to find fire and smoke coming from a condo to the rear of the building.
As firefighters battled the blaze, an occupant in another unit had to be evacuated down a ladder from the second story in the front of the building, Prince William Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky said in a news release.
The occupants of the unit where the fire started were alerted by a smoke detector, he said. One of those residents was taken to an area hospital with injuries that did not appear life threatening.
The condo where the fire started sustained moderate damage and county building officials declared the entire condominium building unsafe to occupy, displacing the occupants of 10 units, at least 11 adults and two children, Smolsky said.
The Red Cross was on the scene to assist those in need. The county fire marshal’s office determined the cause was an unattended candle, Smolsky said.
Prince William fire officials warn everyone the use of candles can be hazardous and they should never be left unattended, burned within 36 inches of combustible materials, or left where children or pets can knock them over.
