haymarketfire_main.jpg

House fire in Haymarket on Jan. 30, 2022

 Prince William Professional Firefighters

A Sunday night fire left a resident injured and a home in Haymarket with extensive damage.

haymarketfire2.jpg

Flames engulf a home in Haymarket on Jan. 30, 2022.

Fire crews were called to the 4000 block of Lawnvale Drive at 8:23 p.m. after the resident returned home and found heavy fire and smoke conditions inside, Prince William County fire and rescue said in a news release.

The resident suffered a non life-threatening injury and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

haymarketfire1.jpg

Fire engulfs a home in Haymarket on Jan. 30, 2022.

There are no fire hydrants on the block and multiple tankers were used to shuttle water to the scene, Prince William Professional Firefighters said in a Facebook post.

haymarketfire3.jpg

Fire caused extensive damage to a two-story, single-family house in Haymarket on Jan. 30, 2022.

Two adults were displaced and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

