One person was seriously burned in a Sunday afternoon townhouse fire in Centreville.
Fire crews were called to the middle-unit townhouse in the 14800 block of Hatfield Square around 5 p.m. and arrived to find fire showing from the second floor.
Crews rescued one person inside the home, Fairfax County fire and rescue said. The resident was flown by helicopter to a trauma center.
The fire was under control within an house. The cause is under investigation.
