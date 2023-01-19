A resident suffered critical injuries in a Wednesday night apartment fire in the city of Manassas.
Fire crews were called to the Battery Heights Apartments in the 8500 block of Jayhawk Terrace about 9:20 p.m. for initial reports of a smell of smoke and smoke detector sounding in a neighboring apartment.
Fire and rescue crews arrived and began evacuating the building. They found the door locked and no answer at the "apartment of origin," Manassas spokeswoman Patty Prince said in a news release.
"After forcing entry into the apartment, they were met with smoke that led them to a fire in the apartment’s kitchen," the release said. As firefighters battled the blaze, another crew continued searching the apartment and found the victim unresponsive on a bed in the bedroom unresponsive.
The victim was taken out front and treated before being flown by helicopter with probable smoke inhalation injuries to the MedStar Burn Center in D.C.
The fire marshal is still investigating the blaze.
