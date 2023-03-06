Police are searching for two men who shot an employee during a Saturday night robbery at the Crafty Crab restaurant outside Potomac Mills mall.
Police were called to 2706 Potomac Mills Circle just after 11:20 p.m., where they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid until fire and rescue arrived and took the victim to an area hospital. His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police say after the business had closed for the evening, two masked men entered through an unsecured door. While inside the restaurant, the suspects brandished firearms and made demands of the employees, Carr said.
When one employee did not immediately comply with the demands, one of the suspects fired a round striking the victim in the upper body, she said.
The suspects then quickly fled the restaurant. No additional injuries were reported, and no property was reported missing.
A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects, who were not found.
The first robber was Black, about 5 foot 6 to 5 foot 7 and last seen wearing a black mask with a picture on the front, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt, and black jeans.
The second was described as a Black male with short hair last seen wearing a black ski-style mask with a picture on the front, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray/black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.
