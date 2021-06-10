Reston Hospital Center has begun a $70 million investment and expansion program, including construction of a stand-alone emergency care center in Tysons.
Other projects will expand service capacity, modernize facilities and introduce new technologies, according to a news release from the hospital, part of HCA Virginia Health System.
“While many healthcare organizations put projects on hold or canceled initiatives due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reston Hospital Center continued to march forward with strategic investments to ensure that we are able to meet the needs of our community,” said John Deardorff, president and CEO of the HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital.
The new investments began after the completion of the hospital’s multi-year campus expansion project, which was finished in early 2020. The hospital’s next round of investments include:
- New freestanding emergency department: Approved by the Fairfax Board of Supervisors in October 2019, construction has begun on the standalone emergency room at 8240 Leesburg Pike, near the intersection of Route 7 and Route 123. The nearly 14,000-square-foot facility will be within walking distance of the Greensboro and Tysons Metro stations. The emergency department will be an extension of Reston Hospital Center and is scheduled to open early next year. The 11-treatment room ER will be staffed with board-certified emergency room physicians and nurses, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and offer the same services as those provided in an emergency room within a hospital.
- Inpatient rehabilitation center expansion: Reston’s Inpatient Rehabilitation Center will expand from 18 to 30 beds to support patients recovering from various debilities, including stroke, spine and brain tumors, traumatic brain injuries and other neurological conditions. This project will add 13,000 square feet to the all-private unit; construction will begin late this year, with an expected completion date of early 2023.
- Facility renovation and modernization: In other patient care areas, including women’s care services, projects will be undertaken to refresh and modernize finishes, as well as improve the hospital’s system safety and reliability.
- Surgical technology enhancements: Significant investments in key areas include robotic surgery and augmented reality-guided surgery. These emerging technologies will lead to reduced hospital stays and shorter recovery times across many specialties, including bariatric (weight loss), colorectal, general, gynecologic, hepatobiliary (pancreas and liver), neuro, orthopedic, spine, thoracic (lung), and urological, the hospital said.
- Advanced stroke care: The hospital's neurointerventional suite opened last fall, and the service is offered in partnership with the nationally-regarded neurovascular team from Medstar Medical Group.
- Technology upgrades: Additional funding has also been spent or earmarked for updates to cancer treatment technology for radiation therapy and diagnostic imaging system upgrades.
“These service expansions, investments and improvements are critical in helping us to continue delivering on our commitment as a premier specialty hospital, as well as being recognized as the healthcare provider and the employer of choice in the Northern Virginia region,” Deardorff added.
The improvement and expansion projects are expected to be completed over the next three years.
