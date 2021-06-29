Reston Hospital Center has announced plans to invest nearly $20 million to expand and enhance its surgery department.
The investment will bolster Reston Hospital’s surgical service which features a comprehensive robotic-assisted surgery programs. The project will include construction of four new, larger operating rooms and modernization of existing suites to provide added capacity to Reston’s robust surgical offering which performs over 10,000 surgeries annually. In total, the surgical facility will undergo a major renovation of over 22,000 square feet.
“This is an important investment in the growth of Reston Hospital’s advanced surgical program,” said John Deardorff, chief executive officer of the HCA Healthcare Northern Virginia market and Reston Hospital Center, in a statement. “This infusion of capital will upgrade our surgical capability and capacity to help deliver a world-class surgical experience for our patients and surgical care teams.”
The new and upgraded operating suites will help improve patient outcomes through the adoption of emerging technologies and innovative surgical approaches to help reduce hospital stays and lessen recovery times.
The added capacity will allow Reston Hospital’s care teams to treat more patients needing complex spine care, orthopedic care, and minimally invasive surgery across a range of surgical specialty areas such as bariatric (weight loss), colorectal, general, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, thoracic (lung), and urologic surgery.
“Reston Hospital Center provides access to the latest technological advances including ground-breaking robotic-assisted surgery platforms,” said Dr. Brett Sachse, medical staff president. “As a practicing surgeon at Reston Hospital, I am excited to kick-off the expansion project so that we can continue to enhance one of the Mid-Atlantic region’s most progressive surgical programs.”
The $20 million surgical service enhancement project is in addition to Reston’s recently announced $70 million capital investment and expansion plan which includes Tysons Emergency, a new freestanding emergency department coming in early 2022, an inpatient rehabilitation center expansion, along with other technology upgrades and facility modernization efforts.
The surgical expansion project design phase will kick-off this summer.
