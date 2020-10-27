Reston Hospital Center, in partnership with the Fairfax County Police Department and the Fairfax County Community Services Board, held a successful opioid take-back day on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Crush the Crisis, event provided an opportunity for community members to safely dispose of unused or expired opioid medications. More than 300 pounds of medications were turned in during the four-hour event on the hospital campus.
“We were pleased to collaborate with both the Fairfax County Police and Community Services Board to facilitate this meaningful event,” said Dr. Tom Taghon, chief medical officer Reston Hospital Center. “We made a sizable impact in helping to remove unused and expired medications from our local community. Now, more than ever, it’s critically important to get unused pain medications out of homes and to educate the community about the serious threat of opioid misuse and abuse.”
The event was part of the DEA's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an annual event that aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
Great work! Less unneeded drugs in the hands of the public in the event of a future President Harris/VP Dr. Anthony "follow the science" Fauci mandated lockdown is probably a good thing.
This isnt really even an "election," at least not a fair one, its a continuation of a coup d'état. Well just have to wait and see what happens, but the battle is won before its fought, and Trump has already won. There is no question. Just like with cr00ked Wicked Witch of New York/Haitian Vood00 Human-Trafficking Hillary Rodham, the battle had already been won.
